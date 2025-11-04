RevitaLash® Cosmetics and Drowsy® Launch Limited-Edition Nighttime Duo for Lash Lovers

VENTURA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitaLash® Cosmetics, the globally recognized leader in lash and brow enhancement, has partnered with Drowsy®, makers of the world's most luxurious sleep masks, to launch an exclusive limited-edition bundle designed to beautify and protect lashes day and night.

Drowsy and RevitaLash Cosmetics Gift Set

The collaboration pairs two cult-favorite products, RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and the Drowsy® Eyelash Protecting Mask in Midnight Blue, bringing to market a nighttime ritual that not only promotes restful sleep, but also supports stronger, more beautiful lashes. This co-branded set delivers 20% built-in savings and will be available beginning November 1, 2025, while supplies last.

"This collaboration is about creating a true ritual," said Lori Jacobus, President and Global CMO of RevitaLash® Cosmetics. "RevitaLash Advanced nurtures and enhances lashes, while Drowsy elevates the nightly wind-down into a luxurious experience. Together, we're giving lash lovers beauty and wellness benefits that last from evening to morning. It's a partnership designed to inspire confidence and self-care at every step."

"At Drowsy, we've always believed in the transformative power of sleep," added Thom Hemelryk, Drowsy® Founder. "Partnering with RevitaLash Cosmetics allows us to merge beauty sleep with proven lash science, offering customers a one-of-a-kind way to wake up with healthier, more beautiful lashes."

Each kit is elegantly wrapped with a co-branded midnight blue ribbon and includes a custom insert highlighting the benefits of both products, making it an ideal holiday gift for beauty and wellness enthusiasts alike.

This set will retail for $151 (20% savings off individual MSRPs) and will be available at revitalash.com and us.drowsysleepco.com beginning on November 1st, 2025.

About Drowsy ®

Drowsy® is a modern luxury sleep brand redefining beauty through the power of rest. Founded on the belief that true beauty begins with deep, restorative sleep, they create indulgent, science-backed sleep products that transform the nightly routine into a radiant ritual. From their award-winning silk sleep masks to a curated collection of bedtime essentials, every product is designed to nourish the body, soothe the mind, and awaken inner glow. Celebrated by a global community and featured in leading beauty, wellness, and lifestyle publications, Drowsy® has become a cult favorite for those who see sleep as the ultimate beauty treatment. With a commitment to playful sophistication and uncompromising quality, their vision is simple: to make sleep your most powerful beauty secret—and the best part of your day. Learn more at www.drowsysleepco.com

About RevitaLash® Cosmetics

RevitaLash® Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow, and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70+ countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash® Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com.

SOURCE RevitaLash Cosmetics