Revitalign® Unveils the Aspen Fireside Boot, Blending Comfort with Effortless Style

New design combines water-resistant materials, signature orthotic support for better foot health

WACO, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revitalign® by Waco Shoe Company, a trusted leader in the orthotic footwear and insole market, launched the Aspen Fireside boot. The new slip-on boot provides comfort, style and practical functionality.

Designed with genuine, water-resistant suede in a variety of colors, the Aspen Fireside boot features an ultra-soft sherpa lining, ensuring that feet remain warm and dry. The boot incorporates the Full Contact Comfort® footbed, which delivers orthotic support and promotes proper body alignment with every step. This podiatrist-designed technology is a hallmark of the Revitalign® brand, offering support from heel to toe with a pronounced metatarsal pad and deep 360-degree heel cupping.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce the Aspen Fireside boot to our customers," said Jeff Antonioli, co-owner of Waco Shoe Company. "Our goal was to create a boot that doesn't force a compromise between foot health and looking great. With the Aspen Fireside, you get that plush, cozy feeling you love, combined with the proven orthotic support of our Revitalign® insole. It's the perfect shoe for your daily life, no matter where it takes you."

The boot also features COMFORTPRO™ lightweight outsole-grade EVA technology, which provides orthotic support along with articulated flex zones. The slip-on design is complemented by stretch gore panels, allowing the boot to move naturally with the wearer for consistent comfort throughout the day.

"This boot truly embodies what Revitalign® stands for: stylish, orthotic-driven footwear that enhances your well-being," said Antonioli. "Whether you're lounging at home or stepping out, the Aspen Fireside boot will deliver unparalleled comfort and a timeless look that fits seamlessly into your wardrobe."

The Revitalign® Aspen Fireside boot for women is now available in various sizes, widths and colors through the company's website Revitalign.com .

About Revitalign®: Revitalign® by Waco Shoe Company, a trusted leader in orthotic footwear, creates quality sandals, shoes, slippers and boots that feel great all day. The Waco, Texas-based company offers a variety of men's and women's footwear designed with innovative, comfortable and orthotic-driven footbeds. Revitalign® is available online at Nordstrom, QVC, Amazon and your local specialty shoe retailer, as well as Waco Shoe Company. Learn more at Revitalign.com .

SOURCE Revitalign®