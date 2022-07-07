Revitalizing a Masterpiece - Frank Lloyd Wright's Circular Sun House

Deanna Peters, Realtor, Places the Famous Home on the Market

PHOENIX, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Norman Lykes Circular Sun House in Phoenix, Arizona, was Master Architect Frank Lloyd Wright's final design. Enthusiasts and owners of the artist's beautifully crafted, one-of-a-kind homes all agree; they are like works of art to be lived in and appreciated. When it comes time to renovate one of these historic structures, the choices regarding how far to take the modifications often become quite complex.

Architect Erik Peterson, with PHX Architecture , was a Frank Lloyd Wright apprentice at the time of the first Circular Sun House remodel in 1995. He's also a well-known and highly respected architect in the Phoenix metropolitan area today.

"Frank Lloyd Wright would want his homes to evolve," said Peterson during a recent local interview on FOX 10 News. "He didn't want them to become museums…. So taking this house to the next level – Wright gave us his permission to do that."

"We know Frank Lloyd Wright was not a fan of garages," said Peterson, "but seriously, we need a garage," Peterson suggested hiding the garage behind the carport and leaving the existing carport structure for guest parking. About adding additional square footage, he said, "A guest house could also be added to the north of the property to give it more square footage. In addition, we could expand the primary bathroom and dressing area to push out at the back of the house without interrupting the architectural design."

Elizabeth Rosensteel , the interior designer for the renovation completed in 1995, spoke about what's next for this great piece of architecture. She said, "The biggest change is the technology available and how we can light a space, LED lighting, the kinds of products available make it easier to retrofit an existing structure, and light it in a way that does not cause construction woes."

She also spoke about updating the natural slate flooring. "With porcelain tiles, we can get the best of both worlds: the look of stone but manageability and maintenance of tile which just needs water and vinegar to clean it. We can get large-form tiles. There is very little grout, and it is a nice look. That makes it easy to maintain, especially if the new owner has pets."

Rosensteel continued, "I've visited many Frank Lloyd Wright homes, and they are pretty particular with staying with some historic colors: the oranges, greens, reds, etc. If you do it judiciously, it is beautiful, especially in the desert. We have a neutral backdrop, but our flowers are bright yellow, fuchsia, orange, all of that."

The Norman Lykes Circular Sun House is quite a unique opportunity right now. The historic home is currently on the market. Deanna Peters , the owner's REALTOR, said, "There is a high level of interest from both the press and the public. Frank Lloyd Wright enthusiasts and historians want to know what is next for this famous home. It is one of the greatest unions of architecture and art in all of Phoenix."

Though Wright passed away in 1959, the Circular Sun Home was constructed in 1967 by his apprentice John Rattenbury. Wright's legacy is still quite strong, especially in Arizona. His home and studio in the desert, Taliesin West, still stands today. It was recently deemed a World History Site by UNESCO , The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

"It is an immense honor to have Frank Lloyd Wright's work recognized on the world stage. It's now among the most vital and important cultural sites on Earth, like the Taj Mahal in India, the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, and the Statue of Liberty in New York," said Stuart Graff, president, and CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation .

As Wright once said, "A great piece of architecture makes the hill upon which it resides more beautiful." The Norman Lykes Circular Sun House is an exceptional example of this.

