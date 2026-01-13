RevitalVision, a Digital Therapeutic, Demonstrates Efficacy and Safety in Infantile Nystagmus

Positive clinical data published in British Journal of Ophthalmology show groundbreaking improvement in visual function in patients with infantile nystagmus

MODI'IN, Israel, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitalVision today announces the publication of positive clinical data for its digital therapeutic treatment for infantile Nystagmus in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. This provides the first randomized controlled evidence that RevitalVision®, a neuroplasticity-based visual training program, can improve visual function in patients with Infantile Nystagmus, who until now had limited treatment options to improve vision.

The study, titled "Efficacy of perceptual learning among patients with Infantile Nystagmus", conducted at Shamir Medical Center in Israel, evaluated a structured program of visual perceptual exercises designed to enhance cortical visual processing. Patients participating in the trial demonstrated statistically significant improvements in visual acuity, contrast sensitivity, and functional vision, confirming that targeted perceptual learning can enhance visual performance in this population. "Patient-reported outcomes indicate that the visual improvements observed in the study had a tangible impact on daily functioning, not just on clinical test results" said Dr. Sigal Zmujack-Yehiam –the lead researcher of the study.

Infantile Nystagmus is a congenital eye movement disorder present from early infancy, characterized by involuntary, rhythmic oscillations of the eyes. It can reduce visual acuity, impair depth perception, and cause difficulty with tasks requiring steady vision, affecting daily activities and quality of life. Most patients' vision typically range between 20/40 to 20/80 (Snellen) with best optical correction. Infantile nystagmus occurs in approximately 1 in 1,000 people (0.1%) in the general population.

RevitalVision is an FDA-cleared perceptual learning software program that has been clinically validated to improve vision in several eye diseases and vision conditions—such as adult amblyopia, keratoconus, post-cataract surgery, presbyopia and more—through patient-specific visual stimulation that harnesses the brain's capacity to process vision.

Key Highlights of the Study:

Significant improvement was measured in near and distance best-corrected visual acuity enabling 46% of treated subjects to achieve driving-license vision of 20/40.

Significant improvements were measured in contrast sensitivity, stereoacuity and binocular vision.

50% (13/26) of the study patients reported subjective improvements in both distance and near vision, while 42% (11/26) noted enhanced night vision and 76.9% (20/26) would recommend the treatment to others.

"This study provides new hope to millions of people living with Infantile Nystagmus" said Yair Yahav, Founder and CEO, RevitalVision.

The full study is available online through the British Journal of Ophthalmology: https://bjo.bmj.com/content/early/2025/12/15/bjo-2025-328227.full

About RevitalVision®

RevitalVision® is a clinically validated, neuroplasticity-based visual training program designed to improve visual function in patients with amblyopia, low vision, and oculomotor disorders, including nystagmus. The program is prescribed by eye care specialists and delivered digitally. Progress is remotely monitored by trained clinicians, combining evidence-based visual exercises with real-world functional outcomes. To learn more about the company and science, visit www.revitalvision.com.

