Revitope Oncology Announces Strategic Collaboration with Janssen to Leverage its Unique T Cell Engager Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revitope Oncology Inc. (Revitope), a biotechnology company advancing a new class of precision cancer immunotherapies, today announced that the company has entered into a collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc. ("Janssen"), one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, evaluating Revitope's proprietary T cell engager technology platform to develop next generation bi-specific antibody therapies. The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

"We are excited to enter into this collaboration with Janssen and employ Revitope's PrecisionGATE technology platform to advance the development of T cell engager therapies with the aim of delivering safer, more efficacious therapies to patients," said Steve Arkinstall, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Revitope Oncology. "This marks our second collaboration in the last 6 months as we continue to accelerate the potential of our platform and generate more effective targeted cancer therapeutics."

Revitope's proprietary Precision Guided Antibody Tumor Engager™ (PrecisionGATE) technology platform exploits co-expressed tumor antigens to enable the development of highly specific cancer drugs with improved safety and efficacy over conventional immunotherapeutic approaches. The company's unique approach combines a pair of tumor-targeted antibodies with a shared silent T cell engaging domain that become active only when they encounter cancer cells co-expressing both antigens. This allows for highly selective dual-antigen targeting to elicit and focus a powerful gated immune response to tumor cells.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Revitope will collaborate with Janssen to conduct a feasibility study in the evaluation of Revitope's PrecisionGATE T cell engager platform.

About Revitope Oncology, Inc.

Revitope Oncology, Inc. is a privately funded cancer therapeutics company with a focus on innovative tumor-specific antibody-based T cell engager immunotherapies. Based in Cambridge, MA, the company has conceived, engineered, patented and pre-clinically tested novel classes of bispecific antibody therapeutics designed to enable tumor-specific immunotherapy with improved therapeutic efficacy and safety. For more information, please visit revitope.com or contact us at [email protected].

