Revitope Oncology Appoints Biotech Industry Pioneer Louis Lange to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revitope Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company advancing a new class of precision cancer immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of biotechnology pioneer Louis Lange, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Lou to the Revitope Board of Directors during this unprecedented time at our company as we continue to build upon the tremendous momentum established with our programs, people and partnerships," said Steve Arkinstall, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Revitope Oncology. "Lou brings an enormous expertise that spans from disease mechanisms and drug discovery to extensive leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical space, having founded and led numerous biotech companies through critical clinical and regulatory milestones. We're delighted to have him on board as we continue to advance our precision therapies and capitalize on our PrecisionGATE™ technology platform."

"Lou is a respected scientific and entrepreneurial leader with a deep and impressive background in academia as well as broad experience in executive leadership roles at a number of biotechnology companies. He has a proven track record of leading companies through successful partnerships, mergers and commercialization agreements and is an exceptional addition to the Revitope Board," said Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Founder, Revitope Oncology.

Dr. Lange is a physician scientist with deep experience in academic medicine and the biotech industry. He currently serves as a General Partner at Asset Management Ventures with a focus on leading healthcare innovation in numerous biotech, genomics, bioinformatics and imaging companies. Dr. Lange founded and was Chairman/CEO of CV Therapeutics, Inc. for 19 years, leading the company thorough the commercial launch of Lexiscan and Ranexa®, a billion dollar first-in-class late sodium channel blocker and the first anti-anginal drug class approved in 30 years. He led the sale of the company to Gilead Sciences for $1.5 billion in 2019 and remained a part-time senior advisor to the CEO of Gilead for a decade. Afterwards he founded several other biotech companies and led two acquisitions, one to GE Healthcare and one to Audentes, where he became Lead Director. Prior to joining the biotech sector, Dr. Lange spent 22 years practicing academic medicine at Harvard University and Washington University. Dr. Lange received his bachelor's degree from the University of Rochester and holds an M.D. and a Ph.D. in biological chemistry, both obtained from Harvard University.

"Revitope has developed a highly innovative approach that applies protein engineering to produce specific and effective cancer immunotherapies," said Dr. Lange. "The team's deep understanding of underlying immune mechanisms and cancer targeting have resulted in a technology with enormous potential to overcome the limitations associated with traditional cancer immunotherapies and improve targeting outcomes in solid tumors, a continuing challenge in cancer therapeutics."

About Revitope Oncology, Inc.

Revitope Oncology, Inc. is a privately funded cancer therapeutics company with a focus on innovative tumor-specific antibody based biotherapeutics. Based in Cambridge, MA, the company has conceived, engineered, patented and pre-clinically tested novel classes of bispecific antibody therapeutics designed to enable tumor-specific immunotherapy with improved therapeutic efficacy and safety. The company's Precision Guided Antibody Tumor EngagerTM (PrecisionGATETM) Technology Platform incorporates three unique control mechanisms to specifically target cancer cells and elicit a powerful immune response focused entirely on the tumor – minimizing toxicity risk and widening the therapeutic window of treatment. For more information, please visit revitope.com or contact us at [email protected].

SOURCE Revitope Oncology, Inc.