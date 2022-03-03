REVIV President and CEO Sarah Lomas announces Wesley Paul as newly appointed Senior Advisor

Wesley is highly respected in the technology and innovation space. He was previously Managing Director and a Member of the Global Executive Management Committee of J.P. Morgan & Co. After a successful career spanning over 25 years holding a variety of senior management roles he went on to take up the position of Global Head of Investments where he had oversight of the firm's investment activities.

Wes has been involved in a range of technologies since leaving J.P. Morgan including healthcare, pathogen detection and sanitisation, clean energy and other ESG innovations, data science and property technologies for the commercial real estate market. He collaborates across industry sectors, especially in the interface between academic research-business-investor and consumer markets with a focus on innovations that benefit the environment, human health, biodiversity, social and health inequality and education.

On joining REVIV, Wes says: "I have been looking for a company with a strong nutritional health practice to collaborate with. When I first met Sarah I was highly impressed by her as a CEO, she is a force of nature with both a very clear vision and a precise attention to detail and execution, an important combination for successful business leaders. What she has accomplished with her team at REVIV over the last decade - delivering precision nutritional health to over 350,000 clients across 49 countries is quite amazing.

"I am excited to be joining REVIV's Strategic Advisory Board to help to drive their strategic growth phase expanding the company's impact across existing and new markets and products, by using advanced data science that delivers safe, measurable improvements in human health, wellbeing and performance."

He adds: "Our bodies are under constant siege from pollution, poor or inadequate nutrition, stress, complex lifestyles, chemicals, pesticides and other factors that each impact our overall health. REVIV's current and future product portfolio will allow us to fight back, to not only improve existing health but also to protect, prevent and in some cases reverse the impact of existing health problems. We are already seeing evidence of this is in areas like Type 2 diabetes that can be reversed through better nutritional health - this is the future of advanced healthcare and healthier populations reduce the burden on public healthcare systems."

REVIV is a life science led provider of nutritional health solutions, and their goal is to be the only personalized nutritional health company that offers precision nutrition solutions, using big data coupled with AI, to evidence that nutrition can have a positive impact on medical conditions or disease. REVIV's vision is to pioneer the democratization of nutrition-based treatments which will reduce disease, extend life and allow people to live better and healthier lives.

Sarah Lomas, President and CEO of REVIV, says: "The appointment of Wesley is exciting for several reasons. It is a validation that what we have been developing for the past 10 years has significant value in supporting human health in the future.

"We have the wealth of Wesley's experience to shape out REVIV's technology and data strategy as we now prepare for exponential scale using technology.

And as REVIV continues on its journey to pioneer nutritional health, Sarah adds: "Now my voice will become more powerful having such a respected profile standing firmly behind me believing in both my capabilities as a CEO and the business I have built."

