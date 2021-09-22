REVIV President and CEO Sarah Lomas explains why the world leading personalized nutritional health company is using genetic data to revolutionize the wellbeing industries and improve people's overall health, in prestigious new book, 300 Years of Leadership & Innovation, published by St James's House

In 300 Years of Leadership & Innovation, published by St James's House, Sarah discusses the growth of REVIV's doctor-led services, the huge potential that lifestyle genomics could have to improve people's health and how advanced research is fuelling her ambition to use artificial intelligence to make genome education more accessible to all.

The beautifully presented book will be launched in September in partnership with The History of Parliament Trust. Publication will coincide with the 300th anniversary of the appointment of Britain's first prime minister, Robert Walpole in 1721, and in the year of Her Majesty The Queen's 95th birthday. It is authored by a team of distinguished academics and award-winning writers and features expertly written articles on those who have shaped British society, past and present; from Walpole to Cromwell, Churchill to Blair, The Queen and Prince Charles to captains of industry.

In the book, Sarah discusses how REVIV's doctor-led services – which recommend personalized nutritional solutions for preventative health – have expanded from one clinic in 2012 to 90 clinics operating in 47 countries today. She also explains how REVIV's DNA sequencing can help clients live healthy, balanced and enriched lifestyles. This includes giving a guideline on foods that could be beneficial to them while also offering other services, such as testing for vitamin deficiencies, intravenous (IV) therapies and vitamin injections.

Sarah Lomas, President and CEO of REVIV, says: "I feel honoured to have made the history books with the invitation to discuss REVIV's services in the prestigious 300 Years of Leadership & Innovation. To be held in the same esteem as other business leaders, renowned politicians and royalty cements REVIV's position in the personalized nutritional health sector."

Sarah adds: "Genome sequencing has huge potential to revolutionize the health and wellness industries and to improve people's overall health, not just at an individual level, but also within a working environment. My passion is to improve health based on genomics and personalized nutrition. I truly believe this could drive down the cost of treatment and make it more accessible to all, not just the wealthy. Therefore, important issues regarding health could be introduced to a person early on in life. REVIV is a pioneer in personalized nutritional health which is changing lives all over the world, and seeing those results drive our future vision."

300 Years of Leadership & Innovation will be launched at a special ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, England, on 22 September 2021.

