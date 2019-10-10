Reviva Labs to Donate 10% of Each Cream Hydratante Sale to Fight Childhood Cancer

HADDONFIELD, N.J., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Judith Strassler, Reviva Labs' CEO and owner, has committed to donate 10% of each direct sale of Reviva's Ultra Moisturizing Cream Hydratante to help fight childhood cancer.

Judith "Judy" Strassler founded Reviva with her husband, Stephen, so she knows the company like the back of her hand. In the early years, she helped out in pretty much every department, from accounting to shipping, and everything in between. Reviva Labs' Cream Hydratante is an ultra-moisturizing night cream for dry, rough, or irritated skin. It's a unique blend of emollients and nourishing oil that help soothe and calm skin while hyaluronic acid retains moisture and candelilla wax inhibits moisture loss. Excellent for the face and neck areas, it can also be used on hands, elbows, feet or anywhere skin is severely under moisturized.

Judy knowns all too well the ravages of cancer – she fought breast cancer several decades ago and she's recently fought off lymph node cancer. During each battle, she's turned to Reviva's Cream Hydratante to soothe her inflamed skin due to either radiation or chemotherapy or both. Her "comforting cream" has helped her feel better during her tough times and she hopes she can offer similar comfort to others by their use of Cream Hydratante – or by Reviva's ongoing donation to help future generations avoid cancer all together.

"If I can help just one person, and tell them of my experience," stated Judith Strassler, owner of Reviva Labs, during her heartfelt video, announcing Reviva Labs' ongoing donation (http://bit.ly/2mBDwKP). In the video, Judy shares her story of repeatedly battling various cancers and the comfort she's derived from Reviva's Cream Hydratante, as she pledges to give 10% of each direct sale of Cream Hydratante to St. Jude Children's Hospital, to support cancer research and to help children and their families as they battle cancer.

Judy, who cofounded Reviva with her late husband Stephen Strassler, has long supported St. Jude Children's Hospital. So, when Judith's latest cancer flared, while undergoing treatment, she vowed she would give back to help the next generation. "Reviva's initial donation of $500 is a small part in a larger war we're all waging against cancer," said Judy, "but I hope Reviva's ongoing donation helps others to have an easier time during and recuperating from their cancer treatments."

Cream Hydratante's low-water formula utilizes mostly nourishing sunflower oil, that is rich in vitamins A, C, D, E and beta-carotene, along with other moisturizers and emollients. Additionally, Reviva added hyaluronate gel to help capture more moisture and Candelilla Wax to lock-in the moisture to ensure your skin will be drenched in a rich moisturizing layer. For those undergoing cancer treatments, Cream Hydratante offers ultra-hydration to soothe and calm skin while it replenishes and supplements the skin's natural moisture barrier.

Excellent for the face and neck areas, Cream Hydratante can also be used on hands, elbows, feet or anywhere skin is severely under moisturized or irritated due to dryness. "Construction workers love our Cream Hydratante as they used it to soothe their dry rough hands - and others used it on their cracked rough heels and feet," said Debbie Gelsinger, Purchasing Manager at Reviva Labs.

For each purchase made directly from Reviva Labs via web or telephone – or even walk-in – Reviva will donate 10% of the sale to St. Jude Children's Hospital. "It's a small way to give back a little and to offer help to many – one item at a time," said Judy.

Reviva Labs formulates safe, effective natural skin care that is sold in major retailers, professional spas and salons, and health food stores nationwide and around the world. For over 45 years Reviva has delivered many skin care breakthroughs and introduced new natural ingredients to the market. Reviva Labs products are free of toxic or harmful ingredients, are cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. Our commitment to formulating products using natural elements as well as technological advances has made Reviva Labs a leader in the natural skin care industry.

