Revival Health Inc. Announces 9 Million FDA EUA Authorized COVID-19 Rapid At-home Tests Available December 2021

The COVID-19 Antigen Home Test is a simple nasal swab test which will be available for purchase without prescription. The test is authorized for self-testing by individuals aged 14 years and older, or with adult-collected nasal swabs from children as young as 2 years old. Uniquely, the test is authorized for use as a single test with or without symptoms in contrast to other home tests which require two tests within a two-to-three-day period.

"We are investing heavily and pulling out all the stops to get Americans maximum protection as we face this new Omicron COVID variant through the holiday season. It is our mission to make healthcare more affordable, accessible, and easy to use. Our development and investments in COVID-19 testing moves us one step closer to this achievement," states Jenny Yang, Chief Revenue Officer at Revival Health.

The test will be available for shipping as soon as December 20, 2021.

About Revival Health Inc.

Revival Health was founded to solve healthcare's biggest problem— How to deliver preventative care, early. Our mission is to make home healthcare and preventative medicine, affordable, accessible, and easy to use. Our platform is uniquely capable of offering a robust ecosystem of hardware (testing, monitoring, and wearables), software (tracking and analytics and EHR/EMR) and services (telemedicine and pharmacy) to empower everyone to lead longer, healthier lives by predicting disease onset and deliver treatment earlier.

We prioritize simplicity so that our technology is accessible to everyone. Early in development, it became clear that home health care was highly fragmented and often siloed across multiple departments and therapeutic areas. As such, we set out to build a single solution that included home testing, monitoring, telehealth and e-prescribe backed by a health dashboard and Electronic Health Records access for an easy to use and adopt unified solution.

For more information, please visit Revival's website at www.revival.care and www.move78.com.

