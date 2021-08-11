Revival Sash Appoints Alex Carey to Launch Southampton, New York Operation

"Having worked with Alex the last two years, I can say with confidence that he will bring vision and great leadership to this strategically critical location. We look forward to introducing Revival Sash to additional local architects and contractors and to a long and collaborative presence on Eastern Long Island." said Mike Canizales , CEO of Revival Sash.

Alex added "Being given the opportunity to represent Revival Sash and a team of craftsmen with centuries of woodworking experience, is extraordinary. The hurricane rated wood products that have been developed and HVHZ tested by Revival are world class. The Revival steel line and large format aluminum products that we debuted at 2 West Water Street in Sag Harbor will no doubt also become coveted among the most discerning clients.

Alex will be supported by Paul Beinlich, Director of Installation and Service. Paul is also well known in the market and will employ a full team of locally based installation, and service professionals. Brian Trager, a Revival project manager and founding Revival Sash partner, and Long Island native rounds out the senior leadership team.

Revival Holdings owns three premier window and door companies: Revival Sash, Bright Window Specialists and Sequel.

Revival Sash Custom Windows & Doors is a manufacturer servicing the most discerning architects and general contractors in the nation. Many members of the multi-generational Revival family have worked together for decades and produced over $250M worth of handcrafted American made products. The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and showroom is in Springfield, New Jersey, 30 minutes from the national sales office in New York City which is headed by Founding Partner, Peter Manning. The West Palm Beach office is at 1601 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach, Florida. The company offers wood, steel, aluminum and clad products across several brand and price points which meet the most rigorous AAMA, Florida Building Code & HVHZ standards.

Sequel is a full-service window sales and installation company with 33 years of experience installing windows and doors in coastal Florida and across the nation for luxury residences. The company has worked on countless projects in the Florida Area with focus on Jupiter and Palm Bach Islands.

Bright Window Specialists is a window and door sales and installation company based in New Jersey, offering high-end services to the greater New York region. Whether looking for a contemporary design or something more traditional, the Bright team ensures a finished product that surpasses expectations. Bright Window Specialists has been a trusted Leader since 1991.

Sachs Capital is a patient, sophisticated financial partner that offers flexible, non-control, long term capital to successful entrepreneurs. With over 40 years of experience working with entrepreneurs, its core philosophy is to align Sachs' interests with ownership through a non-control capital position. Sachs Capital is not limited by the typical requirements of institutional investors and is able to invest for the long term, with no forced exit or maturity event. Sachs Capital has invested over $160 million into 19 companies for over a decade and is currently investing out of Sachs Capital Fund II, LLC, a $65 million committed capital fund. Sachs has a keen interest in the building products space with investments in Ducky Johnson and Revival Holdings; and Link Electric, among others. Sachs Capital first invested in Revival Holdings in May of 2019.

Contact: Mike Canizales,+1 212 731 9337, [email protected]

SOURCE Revival Sash

