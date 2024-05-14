Revive Adds First-of-its-Kind Neighborhood Report Feature to Vision AI, Transforming Real Estate Valuations with AI-Driven Condition Analysis

IRVINE, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Most homeowners understand that updating and renovating their home could help them earn more money at its sale, but because "seeing is believing," they might be hesitant to commit to such a big project. Now real estate agents can leverage AI to show home sellers how a pre-sale renovation could help their home command its highest sales price. The newest AI enhancement comes from pre-sale renovation leader Revive , which today announced their new Neighborhood Report . This "groundbreaking feature takes CMA data analysis to the next level and is now part of Revive Vision AI ."

According to Dalip Jaggi, co-founder of Revive, Neighborhood Report uses advanced AI to provide real estate agents and homeowners with unprecedented condition insights into the homes that recently sold in a neighborhood.

"Our release of Vision AI last year was a fresh, groundbreaking use of how computer vision can be used in real estate. This feature of Vision AI provides powerful insights without the need for photos of the property but rather focuses on using computer vision on the recent sales [comps] to bring condition insights to a specific neighborhood," Jaggi said. "It still leverages the same computer vision models to enable agents to instantly show sellers a factual, data-backed analysis showcased in an easy-to-understand summary. This creates a foundation for a discussion about home values."

Vision AI's new Neighborhood Report can be an invaluable tool for real estate agents, helping homeowners and past clients keep tabs on their property's value. For a limited time, homeowners can test out the online version of Neighborhood Reports here ( revive.realestate/start/check-arv-value ).

Mansoor Bahramand, Revive's Chief Technology Officer and in-house AI expert, notes that Revive's mission to improve its AI offerings focuses on helping agents win more listings. "We're building world-class AI solutions at Revive to help agents deliver more value to sellers and potentially buyers, too," he said. "Demonstrating agent value has never been more important," he added.

Bahramand explains that the Neighborhood Analysis section gives homes a score from 1 to 5, with 5 being the best. This score looks at key areas like the condition of the home, the outside area, bathrooms, kitchen, and the rest of the interior. The tool uses artificial intelligence to compare these scores with similar homes. Additionally, there's a Neighborhood Condition Score that uses computer vision to review pictures of homes' exteriors and interiors from recent sales and combines them with market data to assign a letter grade from A to F, with A being the best condition.

Key benefits of the Neighborhood Report feature for real estate agents:

Objective neighborhood analysis: Agents gain access to an unbiased assessment of the overall neighborhood quality with a letter grade based on the condition of recently sold homes, enabling them to provide sellers with a realistic market snapshot.

The feature equips agents with comparative data to help homeowners understand how their property's condition measures up to homes recently sold in the area, guiding informed decisions on potential improvements. Data-Backed Pre-Sale Renovation Discussions: Neighborhood Report offers agents a powerful tool for evidence-based discussions on the ROI of pre-sale renovations, aiding homeowners in realizing the value of bringing their property to top condition, with the goal of maximizing their sales price.

Availability

The Neighborhood Report feature is now available to all Revive Vision AI users, accessible via both the desktop platform and mobile application. Real estate professionals interested in integrating this cutting-edge tool into their workflow can visit revivevision.ai to learn more or request a demo.

About Revive

Revive Real Estate partners with real estate professionals to provide the funding, guidance, and contractors needed to get strategic pre-sale renovations done fast and for maximum value. Discover more at www.revive.realestate .

