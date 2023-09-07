Revive announces new CMO SWAT Team

News provided by

Revive

07 Sep, 2023, 14:02 ET

Marketing and communications experts from leading U.S. health systems join forces with Revive to help advise healthcare leaders on the most pressing issues today.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on their deep marketing, branding, and communications expertise in the healthcare industry, Revive has introduced the CMO SWAT Team. This group consists of the most sophisticated, progressive former health system CMOs in the industry who will provide added value to Revive clients.

The CMO SWAT team will work with Revive clients to address difficult challenges, advance high-level initiatives, and transform practices. Areas of focus include marketing, branding, communications, digital marketing, strategic planning, change management, and more.

The inaugural members of the CMO SWAT Team are:

  • Marian Dezelan – Most recently serving as the Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Beth Israel Lahey Health, Marian is a C-Suite leader with diverse experience in large provider and payor systems, specializing in omnichannel B2B and B2C marketing and communications strategy development to engage with target audiences. Prior to her role at Beth Israel Lahey Health, Marian worked at a wide range of large health systems, including UPMC, Northwell Health, Tenet Healthcare, and Gateway Health.
  • Kristen Wevers – Previously the Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at UC Health, Kristen has 30+ years of senior leadership experience in brand, marketing, media relations, corporate communications, and business development. She has also served as the chief brand, marketing and communications officer at Mercy Health, Ohio's largest health system, and the company spokesperson for Procter & Gamble's North American marketing and sales functions.

When leveraging the CMO SWAT Team, Revive clients will receive insights and guidance for handling pressing issues or developing new initiatives, expertise and proactive strategies for healthcare industry shifts that impact their work, and exclusive thought leadership from the experts at Revive in collaboration with CMO SWAT Team members. Clients will have the option of adding CMO SWAT Team where needed.

"Having the most experienced, innovative health system CMOs helping our clients with their thorniest issues and biggest opportunities is a great example of how Revive embraces the chaos of healthcare to build groundbreaking brands."

Chris Bevolo, Revive CEO

Revive will host a master class with CMO SWAT Team member Marian Dezelan at SHSMD 2023 on September 11th and offer attendees the opportunity to set up 1:1 sessions to talk through their current challenges. Learn more about Revive's presence at SHSMD 2023 here.

About Revive

Revive, part of the Weber Shandwick Collective, embraces the chaos of healthcare to build leading brands. Founded in 2009, Revive is a leading healthcare agency headquartered in Nashville, with staff located across the country. Revive's employees are pathfinders and future-builders, and clients include some of the top brands in the healthcare space. Agency services include branding, marketing, advertising, and communications. Revive has won dozens of industry awards, including Healthcare Agency of the Year and Best Agency to Work For in North America. For more information, visit www.reviveagency.com.

SOURCE Revive

Also from this source

MarComm Agency Revive Recognized by the Webbys, The One Show, the Shorty Awards, and Healthcare Advertising Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.