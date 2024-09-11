RéVive Skincare and Perfect Corp. Announce Industry-First Partnership

AI Imagery Uses Clinical Data to Showcase Before-and-After Results

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RéVive, a luxury, science-forward skincare brand has embarked on a first-of-its-kind partnership with Perfect Corp., a leader in beauty tech solutions. This pioneering initiative harnesses the power of AI technology, and utilizes data derived from RéVive's skincare clinical trials. Together, the two are crafting before & after imagery utilizing a broad group of model imagery that vividly illustrates the tangible transformative benefits of RéVive Skincare's innovative products across various skin tones and ages. This collaborative effort is a first of its kind and interactive solution for shoppers eager to make well-informed decisions, marking a significant advancement in skincare.

RéVive Skincare and Perfect Corp. Partnership

"We continually strive to evolve and innovate in response to consumer needs," says Elana Drell-Szyfer, CEO of RéVive Skincare. More than ever, the consumer wants to know before purchasing that the product they are buying will "work" on their type of skin tone, skin type and for a consumer in their age range. With this partnership, the extensive clinical research that RéVive has conducted can now be leveraged. Thanks to Perfect Corp, together we have found an innovative way to marry AI technology and model imagery to make our clinical data more accessible for consumers, visually. Shoppers who are looking to invest in our products can now distinctly see the differences that our products have the potential to make on their skin, prior to purchase.

This simulation visualizes how RéVive products address specific skin concerns such as fine lines, wrinkles, under-eye puffiness, and enhancements in skin radiance over time. The new before & after visuals will be available for a range of RéVive's products, showcasing results across skin types and tones, on model imagery of all ages. Combining the brand's skincare expertise with Perfect Corp's advanced beauty-tech solutions, both companies are catering to the ever-evolving needs of today's beauty enthusiasts and setting new standards in the beauty industry for a holistic shopping experience.

"We are pleased to collaborate with ReVive Skincare, empowering their customers to visualize the transformative impact of ReVive Skincare products through our AI skin simulation technology", said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO Alice Chang, "AI is revolutionizing skincare retail by providing an immersive experience that enhances purchasing confidence by accurately illustrating the efficacy of skincare solutions. With AI skin simulation technology, we are paving the way for a more empowered and effective consumer experience in skincare.

This partnership is planned to launch in September 2024, with imagery and results available on RéViveSkincare.com and select retail partners.

About RéVive

Founded in 1997, RéVive™ is a luxury skincare line developed by Dr. Gregory Bays Brown, a Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon. Each product has been scientifically formulated with Bio-Renewal Technology, inspired by patented and Nobel Prize Winning science used by Dr. Brown to heal burn victims. This technology is comprised of three key peptides and clinically proven to help reduce visible signs of aging and delivers fast results. With increased skin renewal and improved collagen and elastin, skin looks rejuvenated and revitalized and signs of aging are dramatically reduced. The appearance of wrinkles is minimized, skin density and elasticity are increased, collagen breakdown is slowed, and dark spots are lightened. Skin acts younger and looks soft, smooth, and glowing. RéVive can be found at reviveskincare.com, select specialty stores and luxury online retailers in the US, UK, China, and in select markets worldwide.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) leverages 'Beautiful AI' innovations to make our world more beautiful. As a pioneer and leader in the space, Perfect Corp. works with over 600 partners around the globe to empower brands to embrace the digital-first world by transforming shopping journeys through digital tech innovations. Perfect Corp.'s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys through hyper-realistic virtual try-ons, AI-powered skin analyses, personalized product recommendation tools and many more Beautiful AI innovations.

SOURCE RéVive