RÉVIVE SKINCARE UNVEILS NEXT GENERATION OF THE BRAND SUPPORTED BY 30 YEARS OF MEDICAL RESEARCH

Powered by proprietary RVGF Technology, Introducing a New Era of Formulas, Efficacy, and Design

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RéVive Skincare, a science-driven anti-aging brand founded by a North American plastic surgeon, Dr. Gregory Brown, announces the launch of the next generation of RéVive: a comprehensive brand upgrade encompassing new technology, enhanced efficacy, and a refined packaging system inspired by laboratory science.

At the core of this evolution is a scientific advancement enabled by 2024 Nobel Prize–winning Computational Protein Design technology - a transformative innovation that has made possible a full-dimensional upgrade of RéVive's iconic peptides. This Nobel-recognized scientific discipline allows for the precise design, optimization, and validation of peptide structures with unprecedented accuracy, setting a new benchmark for efficacy, stability, and performance in skincare. "This evolution reflects how far skin science has come," says Dr. Brown, Founder and Chief Scientist of RéVive. "As a plastic surgeon, I know it is possible to recreate a youthful appearance with surgery. However, the true source of beauty is not always lifts, nips, or tucks. Lasting beauty comes from supporting your skin's ability to regain the glow of youth."

A TECHNOLOGY UPGRADE: RV GUIDED FUSION (RVGF) TECHNOLOGY

At the heart of the brand upgrade is RéVive Guided Fusion Technology (RVGF), RéVive's proprietary peptide design and delivery system - made possible through advances in Computational Protein Design recognized by the 2024 Nobel Prize.

What this means for skin:

RVGF Technology enables RéVive's exclusive peptides to be designed with greater accuracy, so they can:

Target key skin concerns more precisely and deliver peptides more effectively for visible, reliable results

Remain stable and active until they reach the skin enhancing efficacy

RVGF Technology helps precisely guide peptides to where skin needs them most, supporting skin's natural renewal processes while preserving RéVive's signature luxury textures and sensorial experience.

RÉVIVE'S THREE NEW EXCLUSIVE PEPTIDES

RV Renewal Peptide: Supports skin's natural renewal cycle to improve texture, radiance, and overall skin quality.

RV Volumizing Peptide: Helps visibly plump and replenish the look of hollowed or deflated areas for fuller-looking skin.

RV Firming Peptide: Helps improve the appearance of firmness and definition, supporting skin structure and resilience.

Guided by RVGF Technology, these peptides power enhanced performance across all RéVive collections.

AN EFFICACY UPGRADE: TARGETED SOLUTIONS BY COLLECTION

The upgraded RéVive portfolio is organized into five clearly defined collections—each aligned with Dr. Brown's long-held vision that skincare can either work synergistically with cosmetic procedures or delay the need for them altogether.

RENEWAL COLLECTION — Refines and Evens Skin Tone



Focuses on skin renewal, radiance, and texture refinement for a smoother, more luminous complexion. Works synergistically with cosmetic procedures to restore skins dewy glow where surgery cannot treat.





Focuses on skin renewal, radiance, and texture refinement for a smoother, more luminous complexion. Works synergistically with cosmetic procedures to restore skins dewy glow where surgery cannot treat. FERMITIF COLLECTION — Firms, Sculpts, and Lifts Skin



Targets sagging and loss of definition, helping skin appear more lifted, contoured, and firm. Delays the age which one might consider cosmetic procedures and may reduce the need for them in the future.





— Targets sagging and loss of definition, helping skin appear more lifted, contoured, and firm. Delays the age which one might consider cosmetic procedures and may reduce the need for them in the future. INTENSITÉ COLLECTION — Plumps and Volumizes Skin



Addresses volume loss and hollowing with visibly plumping, replenishing formulas. Delays the age which one might consider cosmetic procedures and may reduce the need for them in the future.





Addresses volume loss and hollowing with visibly plumping, replenishing formulas. Delays the age which one might consider cosmetic procedures and may reduce the need for them in the future. LISSANT COLLECTION — Smooths Wrinkles and Reduces Fine Lines



Focuses on visible line smoothing and wrinkle reduction for refined-looking skin. Delays the age which one might consider cosmetic procedures and may reduce the need for them in the future.





— Focuses on visible line smoothing and wrinkle reduction for refined-looking skin. Delays the age which one might consider cosmetic procedures and may reduce the need for them in the future. PEAU SYSTEM – Addresses Comprehensive Aging Issues



Targets roughness, sagging, hollows and lines. Clinically proven alternative to cosmetic procedures to reverse aging at the cellular level.

A PACKAGING UPGRADE: INSPIRED BY THE LABORATORY

RéVive's packaging has been thoughtfully redesigned to maintain ingredient integrity with freshness-preserving, medical-grade packaging. The multi-layer designs feature precision twist pumps and an air-protective system to help isolate contaminants, shield against oxidation, and preserve the freshness and activity of every drop.

Sculptural silhouettes reference test tubes, reagent bottles, and syringes - visual cues drawn directly from RéVive's scientific heritage.

Fully realized in RéVive Green, the packaging symbolizes vitality, innovation, and the brand's commitment to giving new life to skin.

A RENEWED VISION FOR THE FUTURE

With this brand evolution, RéVive reinforces its position as a globally leading, technology driven anti-aging brand - one rooted in medical science and committed to delivering visible results. As part of the new visual identity, RéVive has been reimagined across key touchpoints: technology, efficacy, packaging, and in-store experience.

The next generation of RéVive represents not a departure, but a renewal: of science, of design, and of the brand's founding belief that skincare, when guided by rigorous research, can meaningfully improve the skin.

AVAILABILITY

The next generation of RéVive will debut in the United States on March 20, 2026, exclusively at reviveskincare.com. The collection will launch in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau on March 27, 2026, followed by the United Kingdom beginning May 19, 2026, with additional global markets to follow.

ABOUT RÉVIVE SKINCARE

In the 1980s, inspired by Nobel Prize–recognized research, North American plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Gregory Brown became one of the first to apply advanced bioengineered ingredients to anti-aging skincare. He transformed this scientific breakthrough into a proprietary cream developed exclusively for his post-operative patients, enabling unprecedented visible skin renewal.

In 1997, RéVive Skincare was born. Rooted in a rigorous medical background, the brand ensures that every product undergoes strict scientific validation, giving skin a youthful radiance from the inside out.

In 2026, RéVive enters a new era with proprietary RVGF Technology, enhancing three exclusive peptides with precision delivery and elevated stability. Designed to serve as an alternative to, a way to defer, and a complement to aesthetic procedures, RéVive continues to redefine professional-grade skin longevity through science-led innovation.

For more information, visit ReViveSkincare.com.

Media Contact: Keewana Grant, [email protected]

SOURCE RéVive Skincare