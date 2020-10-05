Revive Your Business During COVID-19 While Preparing for the Future

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID pandemic continues to wreak havoc on world economies, the lack of face to face customer contact is destroying small business revenue generators such as yoga lessons, gym classes, and technical training sessions. As a direct result, tens of thousands of small businesses have been forced to shut their doors permanently. Servv, a Toronto based start-up has developed a revolutionary new application that will allow small to medium enterprises to easily re-engage their customers in digital face to face communication to help revive their business during COVID-19 and prepare for the post COVID-19 world.

Servv provides a one-click easy to use integration of two widely deployed platforms, Shopify and Zoom. Shopify supports over one million businesses worldwide and Zoom is taking the world by storm. With this easy to use integration, business owners can post upcoming training sessions online allowing customers to easily sign up and pay. The billing is processed through Shopify and email notifications are sent to customers confirming the enrollment. The video sessions can even be recorded and offered online at a later date to add incremental revenue with no incremental cost.

Harmeek Jhutty, founder and CEO of Servv notes "We are already experiencing more downloads from the Shopify App Store than we had originally planned, so the application is being well received. We are currently working with three potential lead customers to establish our Customer Advisory Council and plan to have a total of 5 lead customers shortly. While we are not the only game in town, we believe that we are by far the easiest to use and our one-click integration is drawing quite a bit of attention. Our customers are taking an innovative approach to rebuilding their business using Servv (https://servv.ai/) rather than letting COVID-19 destroy the business that they have worked so hard to build".

As John Stackhouse, Senior Vice President at the Royal Bank of Canada notes "We're emerging from this crisis with an even greater desire to harness smart technologies to transform pretty much everything we do. COVID did not crush the future. It merely brought it forward. People will want more options to engage with art, music and culture online after COVID"

Downloads of Servv are currently available for no charge trials on the company web site (https://servv.ai/)

About Servv

Founded in 2020, Servv is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Servv provides an easy to use integration between Shopify and Zoom allowing Small to Medium Enterprises to establish digital face to face communication supporting revenue generating events such as yoga and gym classes as well as training sessions. For more info, visit: (https://servv.ai/)

About Shopify

Shopify is a leading global commerce company, providing trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify powers over one million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, Heinz, Staples and many more.

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world.

