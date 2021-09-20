ReviveHealth Launches New Brand

" Our goal is to continue to support brands that are driving transformation in health, making things better, shaping the future of health," says Joanne Thornton, CEO at Revive. "What sets our agency apart is our ability to envision the future of how consumers will engage in health, then use that vision to set our clients up for long-term success."

As part of its rebranding, Revive made a conscious effort to drop "health" from its name. The agency has always taken a disruptive approach, challenging the norms of uninspired and ineffective approaches across the industry, taking an "outside-in" perspective. According to the agency's research, the inclusion of "health" in the name instead sometimes invoked a perception of insider status.

"We remain 100% focused on brands that care about and focus on health," says Joanne Thornton, CEO at Revive. "We have always been an agency centered on freeing brands from limits so they can lead the way forward. Over time, however, we've found that when some people hear 'Health' in our name, it makes them think of the traditional associations with healthcare that we are fighting to transform. Our work and the experience we provide our clients and employees transcend the limitations conveyed by a "Health" agency – and we need our name to reflect that."

Thornton recently assumed the role of CEO, as former CEO Brandon Edwards moved to an Executive Chairman position. The agency elevated three other leaders as well: Chris Bevolo, Chief Brand Officer; Shontell James, Chief Financial Officer; and Danielle Tyburski, SVP, Growth.

The agency's new website URL is www.reviveagency.com.

About Revive

Revive, a WeberShandwick Company, helps brands lead the way in health. Founded in 2009, Revive is one of the fastest growing healthcare agencies in the industry, currently with 140 employees and offices in Nashville, Santa Barbara, Minneapolis, and Boston. Revive's employees are pathfinders and future-builders, uncovering and creating opportunities using distinctive insights about people navigating health. Clients have included some of the top brands in the health and healthcare space, with agency services including branding, marketing, advertising, communications, media strategy and buying, issues management, and data-driven marketing and analytics. Revive has won dozens of industry awards, including Healthcare Agency of the Year in 2020 and Best Agency to Work For in North America in 2021. For more information, visit www.reviveagency.com

SOURCE REVIVEHEALTH

Related Links

http://www.reviveagency.com

