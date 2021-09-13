ReviveHealth Names Co-Founder and President Joanne Thornton New Chief Executive Officer

" Through a period of incredible change, ReviveHealth has consistently turned out breakthrough creative work for our health sector clients – and many of these continue to play a critical role in the country's response to the pandemic," said Howe. "Joanne's leadership has been a core driver of this work and the agency's success – and I believe she will continue to elevate the industry standard for work that engages, informs, and inspires. "

With 24 years of experience in the healthcare communications industry, Thornton has deep expertise helping clients navigate the complexities of their brands and business strategies. Joanne has spent her career in both agency and in-house roles, including managing integrated marketing campaigns, issues, crisis teams, and corporate communications.

"I couldn't be more excited and honored to assume the role of CEO at such an important point in our agency's history," said Thornton. "The leadership team and the talent of our people are unparalleled, and it's such a privilege to work alongside them every day. As we lean into this next chapter for ReviveHealth, I have incredible confidence in the team's passion and ability to fulfill our vision of seeing beyond the 'now' in healthcare and helping our clients become leaders in their sector and beyond."

ReviveHealth co-founder Brandon Edwards, who had served as the agency's Chief Executive Officer since its inception, will shift into the role of Executive Chairman, where he will focus on new business, thought leadership, and mentoring the agency's internal teams and emerging leaders on the business of healthcare. He will also devote time to ReviveHealth's strategic planning, evaluating the ways the agency can continue to evolve and grow, as well as supporting key client relationships.

During Brandon's 12 years as CEO, ReviveHealth grew from four founders in a small office in Santa Barbara to become the leading and most-awarded healthcare agency in the country. ReviveHealth was named Healthcare Agency of the Year in 2020 and Best Overall Agency to Work for in North America in 2021 by PRovoke Media, reflecting an ongoing pattern – Agency of the Year four times in 12 years, Best Agency to Work For (overall or in the firm's size category) four times in 12 years, and a finalist in one or both eight other times in 12 years. The agency also averaged nearly 25% growth in revenue annually since its inception.

"I'm thrilled to support Joanne's move to the CEO role," said Edwards. "We have been partners from the beginning, and she is the perfect leader to help ReviveHealth move to the next phase of our growth and success. In my new executive chairman role, I look forward to continuing to help shape ReviveHealth's strategy and vision, and I can focus on providing subject matter expertise to our senior team and our clients who count on us. Leadership succession in any agency is the hallmark of a strong culture and proof that the best agencies are never about one or two people - they are about the team. That is 100% true at ReviveHealth."

The agency also announced the promotion of three executives to leadership positions:

Chris Bevolo , formerly EVP, has assumed the role of Chief Brand Officer , where he will help build the agency's brand externally and internally while continuing to provide senior counsel to clients, and will serve as the chief brand evangelist for ReviveHealth.

Shontell James has assumed responsibility for the agency's financial function as the first Chief Financial Officer.

has assumed responsibility for the agency's financial function as the first Chief Financial Officer. Danielle Tyburski has assumed responsibility for the agency's business development function as SVP, Growth, leading a team that has helped ReviveHealth grow an average of almost 25% per year for the last 12 years.

All three now serve on the agency's executive leadership team.

