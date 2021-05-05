Reviver™ and Future Automotive Group Announce Agreement to Sell Digital License Plates Through Future Nissan Dealership

GRANITE BAY, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReviverMX, Inc., developer of the world's first digital license plate (DLP), today announced that they have entered into an agreement with the Future Automotive Group to sell Reviver™ Rplates™ through their Future Nissan dealerships located in Folsom and Roseville, California. The Future-Reviver agreement provides both companies with a path to direct sales of Reviver's Rplate and a shared revenue stream. Rplates will be offered with new Nissan vehicles and through Future Nissan's service lanes. The Rplates provide Future Nissan with a distinct differentiation.

In addition to enhancing a vehicle's technology profile, the Rplates have a very unique look that add a brilliant aesthetic touch. From a technology standpoint, the Rplate allows owners to conduct contactless DMV transactions while reducing or eliminating paper-based transactions during registration renewal. The registration renewal process is executed over the air through Reviver's proprietary smart-phone app. The Rplate simply updates itself - eliminating the need for traditional stickers. Additionally, Rplate owners can also display DMV-approved banner messages and modify the appearance of their Rplates by changing background colors through the app.

"We are very happy to be able to offer our customers Reviver's Rplates," said Kevin Mantz, General Manager for Future Nissan. "The Rplate is emblematic of the technology trends in automobiles. Roughly 40% of the cost of vehicles today is dedicated to technology. The license plate is the only remaining element of a vehicle that heretofore remained untouched by technology's advance. Rplates look great, and their compliment to Nissan's onboard technology offerings is brilliant."

Reviver and the Future Automotive Group will work together to ensure the success of their alliance. "Rplates bring immense value to vehicle sales by helping to ignite conversations about vehicles on showroom floors displaying them. In Future Nissan's case, the plates display the Future Nissan logo. When a potential customer sees the Rplate for the first time the discussion frequently begins about the Rplate, bringing incremental value to the purchasing process," said Neville Boston, Reviver Founder and CSO. "Customers are compelled by how good it looks," Boston added. "Once they see it change from the dealer's display to another image, they're amazed. It's a real game changer."

Reviver's Rplate and the more advanced Rplate Pro™, are currently being sold for vehicles registered in California and Arizona. Eleven other states are actively engaged in adopting Reviver plates. The company is currently selling Rplates through multiple channels, including automotive dealerships and affinity groups such as Susan G. Komen and the Arizona State University alumni association. Reviver's Rplate Pro with its suite of telematic features is positioned to serve small to medium-sized commercial fleets. The Rplate and Rplate Pro can be reviewed: www.reviver.com.

ABOUT REVIVER

ReviverMX, Inc. ("Reviver") is the developer of a proprietary platform that integrates motor vehicle administrations (MVA) with vehicle owners through the company's digital license plates (DLP) and a smart phone app. The platform allows MVAs to digitize vehicle registration renewals and a variety of compliance transactions for potential cost savings to MVAs. Additionally, the platform delivers a growing menu of DLP personalization features that customers manage from their smart phones. For additional company and product information visit www.reviver.com.

