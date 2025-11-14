GRANITE BAY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reviver, the company behind the first digital license plate, today announced the appointment of Andrew Iorgulescu as Chief Executive Officer and President. The change in executive leadership marks an important moment as Reviver reaffirms its commitment to innovation, adaptability, and strategic partnerships in the automotive industry.

A serial entrepreneur and renowned automotive technology leader, Andrew has spent his career building and exiting high-growth businesses that reshape how vehicles are bought, sold, and managed. He co-founded OPENLANE, a wholesale vehicle marketplace that became a publicly traded company (NYSE: KAR) and remains a key player in automotive remarketing today, and later co-founded The Appraisal Lane, a virtual trade platform acquired by The Reynolds and Reynolds Company in 2020.

Reviver Appoints Andrew Iorgulescu as CEO, Signaling a New Era of Growth and Automotive Innovation

"Reviver has a product that both consumers and dealers really value. I'm looking forward to pushing this technology into more states and deepening our partnerships with dealerships, OEMs, government agencies, law enforcement, and with the automotive industry as a whole."

— Andrew Iorgulescu, CEO

Blair Duncan has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, bringing more than 30 years of experience leading financial strategy and capital planning for high-growth, venture- and private-equity-backed companies.

Scott Gales, Vice President of Product, rounds out the leadership team. A seasoned automotive software professional with over 20 years of experience, Scott brings deep expertise in developing products that bridge the gap between dealership operations, consumer needs, and emerging technology.

Together, Andrew, Blair, and Scott will help drive Reviver's growth — supporting dealerships, advancing next-generation functionality, and creating value for beneficiaries including law enforcement, DMVs, and drivers.

About Reviver

Reviver is the pioneer of digital license plate technology, offering connected vehicle solutions that modernize the driver experience, streamline compliance, and enhance safety. With its growing network of dealerships and government partners, Reviver continues to redefine what's possible in automotive innovation.

SOURCE Reviver