Reviver™ Engages Sacramento Communications Agency Runyon Saltzman, Inc. to Boost PR Communications Effort Statewide

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReviverMX, Inc., developer of the world's first digital license plate (DLP), announced today that the company has entered into an agreement with communications firm Runyon Saltzman, Inc. (RSE) to engage in public relations and public affairs activity on Reviver's behalf. As an integrated full-service agency founded in Sacramento in 1960, RSE has a deep history of supporting the growth of the Sacramento region's most innovative companies and organizations, while Reviver™ exemplifies the unique innovation in technology that is attracting companies of their caliber to the region. Reviver's cloud-based platform, related digital license plates (DLP) and smartphone apps are revolutionizing automobile license plates on a global basis.

"While Reviver gestated in the Silicon Valley, we are a company with deep personal roots in the Sacramento Metropolitan region," said Reviver Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Neville Boston. "It was a long-awaited homecoming when we moved our headquarters here in 2020 from the Bay Area. The entire Sacramento region is a rich environment for a company with our profile to thrive in. It is a great feeling to be able to help contribute to job and economic growth here, while working with a variety of other business leaders to help raise the region's profile."

"We look forward to working with the RSE team given their legacy in the Sacramento region and beyond," said Robert Wood, Reviver President and CEO. "Their track record in structuring both innovative and strategic communications programs align perfectly with the business objectives we've set for ourselves both here in the Sacramento region and for our broader market. Plus, like Reviver, RSE is heavily invested in the Sacramento region."

"Reviver is one of the most unique and innovative clients we have had the pleasure of working with," said Scott Rose, RSE Principal and Public Affairs Director. "Their status as first-to-market in their field makes them an innovator of the highest order. Their only competition is the low-profile they have maintained as they have perfected their offerings. It will be a pleasure to help them get the recognition they deserve."

Reviver's Rplate® and more advanced Rplate® Pro are currently being sold for vehicles registered in California and Arizona and on commercial vehicles in Texas. Eleven other states are actively engaged in adopting Reviver plates, and Reviver is working with the remaining 36 states and the AAMVA for additional engagements. The company is currently selling Rplates through multiple channels, including automotive dealerships and affinity groups such as The San Jose Sharks, Susan G. Komen and the Arizona State University alumni association. Reviver's Rplate Pro with its suite of telematic features is positioned to serve small to medium-sized commercial fleets. The Rplate and Rplate Pro can be reviewed and purchased at: www.reviver.com.

ABOUT REVIVER

ReviverMX, Inc. ("Reviver") is the developer of a proprietary platform that integrates motor vehicle administrations (MVA) with vehicle owners through the company's digital license plates (DLP) and a smart phone app. The platform allows MVAs to digitize vehicle registration renewals and a variety of compliance transactions for potential cost savings to MVAs. Additionally, the platform delivers a growing menu of DLP personalization features which customers manage from their smart phones. Reviver sells two types of DLPs: the Rplate and the Rplate Pro. Both are legal for sale in California and Arizona with eleven states in various stages of adoption. For additional company and product information visit www.reviver.com.

ABOUT RUNYON SALTZMAN, INC.

Runyon Saltzman, Inc. (RSE) is an integrated marketing and communications agency offering a wide range of services under one roof: strategy, creative, production, digital, media, public relations and public affairs. With over 60 years of experience, RSE has honed its reputation as one of the leading independently owned agencies in California. Our talented team includes seasoned strategists, designers, producers, copywriters, media planners, subject matter experts and digital specialists. We are strategically positioned throughout the nation to deliver the highest level of service and expertise on behalf of our clients.

