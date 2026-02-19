Revizto Achieves UK Ministry of Defence "Secure by Design" Accreditation, Reinforcing Global Leadership in AECO Data Security

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revizto , the leading collaboration platform for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction & Operations (AECO) is proud to announce it has officially achieved the Secure by Design (SbD) First Line Assessment accreditation from the UK Defence Infrastructure Organization (DIO). This milestone confirms that Revizto's security posture and risk management controls meet the rigorous standards required to handle information up to the "Official-sensitive" classification.

From hospitals and data centers to civil infrastructure and manufacturing plants, AECO teams handle sensitive project data that must be protected across jurisdictions and regulatory environments. The Secure by Design accreditation is a critical prerequisite for partners working with the Ministry of Defense (MOD) or DIO, for example, on large-scale government projects and critical national infrastructure. Because these projects represent massive, high-stakes public investments, Revizto provides the essential framework required to meet strict government compliance and security protocols.

Revizto ensures that global project teams benefit from total data sovereignty and uninterrupted availability. Customers gain the peace of mind that their sensitive blueprints, models and bid data are shielded by a security posture that exceeds industry benchmarks. From the field to the boardroom, this translates into a fully auditable and monitored environment that mitigates the risk of crippling project delays or financial loss, ensuring that even the most complex projects stay secure and on track.

"Achieving the Secure by Design accreditation is a testament to our relentless focus on protecting our customers' most valuable asset: their data," said Arman Gukasyan, CEO of Revizto. "In an era where the construction industry is a primary target for cybercriminals, providing a platform that ensures data sovereignty and meets the highest global security standards is a necessity. Right from the beginning, we designed Revizto's architecture so customer data remains stored within its local region and is never accessible by Revizto itself—a model that is independently certified. This accreditation gives our customers, which are some of the largest engineering and construction firms in the world, the confidence that their data is secure, compliant, and always available."

As the industry digitizes with smart technologies, robust security is essential to prevent financial losses from ransomware, avoid project delays, and protect reputations. Revizto's commitment to maintaining a strong cyber security posture ensures that project stakeholders can collaborate seamlessly without compromising on safety or regulatory compliance.

About Revizto

Revizto enables the people behind the world's most important structures to do their best work. We connect architects, engineers, contractors and owners to deliver projects on time and on budget. By uniting teams in one shared 2D/3D space across the entire building lifecycle, we drive maximum collaboration and results. acFrom airports to hospitals to data centers, Revizto empowers clients like Jacobs, AECOM, AtkinsRéalis, Skanska, and Stantec to deliver critical infrastructure without risk or waste, for a world that's built to last. Our technology is built on a gaming engine, making it unbreakable for construction's toughest conditions and most complex projects. It works everywhere teams need it—in the office or on-site, across all devices. Backed by Summit Partners, Revizto is headquartered in Switzerland and has team members across the globe.

SOURCE Revizto