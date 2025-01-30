Revizto Announces Final Line-Up of Speakers and Sessions for RevUP Global User Conference, Washington, D.C., Feb. 3-5, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revizto , the industry-leading Integrated Collaboration Platform that streamlines and centralizes project workflows and communication, today announced the final list of confirmed speakers and sessions for RevUP , the company's annual global user conference. RevUP will occur at the Gaylord National Resort & Conference Center in Washington, D.C., Feb. 3-5, 2025.

RevUP gathers hundreds of Revizto users, partners, and industry leaders worldwide to celebrate the innovation and progress of the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operation (AECO) industry. The three-day event features an Expo Hall showcasing the latest cutting-edge technologies and solutions to maximize tech stacks, thought-provoking panel discussions and keynote addresses from top industry experts including exclusive insights into the current and future state of Revizto and the industry, and educational sessions highlighting creative workflows, use cases, and tips and tricks.

Speakers at this year's conference include executives from AECOM, ArchKey Solutions, DPR Construction, Jacobs, McCarthy Building Companies, Mott MacDonald, Mortenson, Murphy Company, PCL Construction, Rogers-O'Brien Construction, Sellen Construction, HED, EXP, and more.

"RevUP is more than just a conventional conference; it's a bold initiative aimed at transforming the AECO industry through collaboration and innovation," said Arman Gukasyan, Founder and CEO, Revizto. "We stand at a pivotal moment where inefficiencies, budget overruns, and a dwindling workforce pose significant challenges to our industry. By bringing together leading experts, partners and Revizto users, we can have honest and unfiltered conversations and explore strategies that not only streamline processes but also promote sustainable development. Our collective efforts can pave the way for a brighter future, ensuring that we build not just for today but for generations to come."

During RevUP, attendees can become Revizto Expert certified through the Revizto Education & Learning (RED) Academy, which includes online certification courses and exams for Collaboration Essentials (Level 1) and Coordination Mastery (Level 2). Revizto is also introducing its live Expert Level 3 certification during RevUP, offering attendees the opportunity to become the first to showcase their advanced software expertise. All certification courses and exams are offered at no extra cost and are exclusive perks for RevUp attendees so that when they leave the conference, they are immediately equipped with the knowledge and skills to use the Revizto platform in the field.

Event sponsors include Cupix, OpenSpace, DroneDeploy, cmBuilder, Eagle Point Software, Voyansi, Timescapes, FARO, Resolve, Reality Capture Network, Global eTraining, Buildots, and NaVvis.

A limited number of tickets are still available at $1,200. For more information or to register for RevUP, visit revizto.com/en/revup/ .

Revizto is the leading Integrated Collaboration Platform used by professionals from across the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operation (AECO) industry to streamline workflows and communication with all stakeholders in a unified environment throughout the project lifecycle. The Revizto platform is intuitive, adaptable, and fully functional from any device. https://revizto.com/

