Revizto brings together the world's most ambitious builders at Made Right 2026 and debuts a groundbreaking AI integration

Over three days, the event featured visionary keynotes, candid panel discussions, hands-on technical deep dives led by Revizto experts and customers, and a first look at Revizto's approach to AI connectivity—one that puts customers in control of their own data and tools.

Customers take center stage

The main stage featured a compelling mix of projects, case studies and panel discussions, putting tangible outcomes front and center with discussion on data driven workflows, team and skills enablement, and next-generation workflows.

Laura Medina Rodriguez, VDC Lead at HerreroBoldtWebcor, offered a behind-the-scenes look at the $2 billion UCSF Health Helen Diller Hospital – one of the most complex healthcare projects in the United States. Aaron Lepley and Steve Cline, Senior Regional Project Engineers at Mars, shared how the global consumer goods giant moved from email threads and spreadsheets to a fully connected, data-driven construction workflow in under a year.

In a rare joint presentation spanning both sides of the design-construction divide, Praseedha Subramanian, VDC Project Manager at general contractor DPR Construction, and Isvet Paz, Senior Associate at architecture firm HGA, detailed how a shared Revizto workflow kept both teams aligned across multiple phases of the Sutter Health West Campus project, achieving design fixity in half the expected time.

Participants were also engaged in two main stage panel discussions that focused on digitalisation of the industry.

"Building the Next Generation of Physical and Digital Infrastructure," hosted by Shaun Hester, Customer Success Director at Revizto, brought together experts from Mortenson, Laing O'Rourke, HED, and Tutor Perini to explore how digital collaboration and 4D modeling are transforming delivery across some of the world's most complex infrastructure projects, from live bridges to data centers.

A second panel, "From Hype to Reality: How AI is Shaping Digital Construction," hosted by Joann Gonchar, Deputy Editor of Architectural Record, convened leaders from Trilon Group, Cupix, TwinKnowledge, and Track3D for a candid conversation about what's actually working today, how to ensure data security, and what responsible implementation looks like for an industry where mistakes are costly and trust is hard-won.

Reflecting on the successful coordination of complex builds on the main stage, Laura Medina Rodriguez, VDC Lead at HerreroBoldtWebcor, said: "In construction, we love to firefight. What I encourage you is to try and plan the work, make it easy for yourself right now and in the future. We didn't have any tool that could handle our project, but with the help of Revizto, we were able to adjust things and make it easy for us."

Revizto debuts MCP-powered prototype

At the conference, Marc Schütz, Chief Product Officer unveiled a live prototype integrating Revizto's platform with the Model Context Protocol (MCP), a universal standard for AI connectivity now adopted by AI giants.

The integration is built on a "bring your own AI" model: meaning customer data is never used for AI training, and users retain full control over their intellectual property, a deliberate contrast to the closed, proprietary AI approaches being pursued by others in the market.

The demonstration showed attendees how they could directly interact with Revizto project data through conversational AI tools, enabling real-time issue management, model audits, and workflow automation without leaving their preferred AI interface.

2025 Collaborators of the Year Awards

The conference celebrated the industry's top performers with the annual Collaborators of the Year Awards, recognizing organizations and individuals pushing the boundaries of what's possible with Revizto.

Collaborator of the Year: Knutson Construction (Minneapolis, Minnesota) was honored for mastering cross-disciplinary teamwork, seamless trade coordination, and communication practices that set a new benchmark for high-performing teams.

Innovator of the Year: Adam Booth, Principal Digital Engineer at Laing O'Rourke was recognized for championing digital tools, emerging technology, and sustainable methods to redefine how complex infrastructure is delivered.

Made Right Project of the Year: A confidential mission-critical data center by PCL Construction (San Antonio, Texas) won for demonstrating measurable excellence across schedule, budget, and quality on one of the most demanding project types in the industry.

"What we saw this week, from the projects our customers are delivering to the technology we are building together, proves that the gap between bold aspiration and real-world achievement is closing fast. The teams in this room are redefining what's possible in construction, and Revizto exists to make sure they never have to do it alone. We're proud to be growing with them, and we're just getting started." — Arman Gukasyan, Founder & CEO, Revizto

