RevJet Ad Experience Platform Now Supports Google Native Ads

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RevJet, the only unified platform that simplifies digital ad experience management for Fortune 500 marketers, today announced new capabilities to build, personalize, update, and manage Google native ads, including Gmail and Google Responsive Display. With this integration, marketers manage Google's social and native ads alongside ad creative across video and display channel campaigns — all from RevJet's unified SaaS platform. This addition enhances RevJet's social/native integrations that already include leading platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Taboola, Outbrain, and Verizon Media.

With RevJet marketers no longer need to work in silos to manage creative for social/native, video and display channels, cutting creative time-to-market by 50% - 75%. RevJet's unified platform enables marketers and designers to focus their time on analyzing and optimizing creative strategy across all media channels. Further, RevJet brings the added benefit of automating creative optimization to continually test and iterate versions, ensuring that the best-performing creative is shown in every campaign on every media channel.

"There are too many complexities in digital advertising today, challenging marketers' ability to deliver relevant and effective ad experiences across omnichannel media ," said Craig Zeldin, RevJet Chief Product Officer. "That's why we built RevJet: to help marketers manage ad experiences across the buyer journey — even in 'walled garden' environments — with a single platform."

The RevJet Ad Experience Platform gives Fortune 500 marketers control over omnichannel digital ad experiences via a simple and sophisticated, unified platform. RevJet simplifies ad experience management by integrating with existing tech and media stacks to centrally manage ad experiences across all channels. The platform was purpose-built to power all ad creative use cases including DCO, personalization, audience management, creative performance visualization, experimentation, workflow, and self-optimizing performance competitions.

