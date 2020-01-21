RevJet Announces 4th Consecutive Year of All-Time Record Revenue

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RevJet, the only unified platform that simplifies digital ad experience management for Fortune 500 marketers and their agencies, today announced its fourth consecutive year of all-time record company revenue, with 2019 revenue up 220% year over year.

In 2019, leading Fortune 500 marketers continued to adopt and scale ad experience operations on RevJet across a wide range of industries, including retail, e-commerce, insurance, consumer packaged goods and financial services. 2019 also saw RevJet add a long list of key features and functionality to its enterprise grade SaaS Ad Experience platform, including social and native connector apps to the RevJet AppXchange , integration of Shutterstock's API to the RevJet AppXchange , and the development of RevJet's Creative Builder for Social and Native advertising platforms .

"Four straight years of record revenue is a great financial milestone, but we're even more proud to see RevJet helping more and more Fortune 500 marketers and their agencies simplify and manage all aspects of digital ad experiences," said Mitchell Weisman, Founder and CEO, RevJet. "Marketers and agencies should be able to deliver wonderful ad experiences at scale — without complexity and headaches — and RevJet exists to make that happen."

With RevJet, marketers break down silos to manage creative ad experiences across social/native, mobile, video and display channels, cutting creative time-to-market by 50% - 75%. RevJet's unified platform enables marketers to focus their time on personalizing and optimizing creative strategies across all media channels. Further, RevJet brings the added benefit of automating creative optimization to continually test and iterate versions, ensuring that the best-performing creative is shown in every campaign on every media channel.

RevJet's AppXchange offers an expanding gallery of apps, enabling all marketing creative functions in one unified platform. Apps include:

Advanced Artificial Intelligence apps

Video, social, display and native creation apps

Personalization, programmatic creative and DCO apps

High-velocity creative optimization apps

Creative workflow and approval apps

Data visualization and "Forever Memory" apps

See why RevJet was named a leader by a top independent research firm, earning highest possible scores for categories including: product vision, cross-channel and cross-format capabilities:

https://www.RevJet.com/press/research-firm-names-revjet-leader

About RevJet

The RevJet Ad Experience Platform gives Fortune 500 marketers and their agencies control over omnichannel digital ad experiences via a simple and sophisticated, unified platform. RevJet simplifies ad experience management by integrating with existing tech and media stacks to centrally manage ad experiences across all channels. The platform was purpose-built to power all ad creative use cases including DCO, personalization, audience management, creative performance visualization, experimentation, workflow, and self-optimizing performance competitions.

