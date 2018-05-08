RevJet Announces New Apps for Seamlessly Optimizing Social Media Creative

"In today's competitive world Fortune 500 brands absolutely must execute a robust creative strategy across social platforms - without having to adopt yet another MarTech system," said Mitchell Weisman, RevJet founder and CEO. "That's why we designed RevJet from the ground up as an omni-channel marketing creative platform powering every creative use case, including allowing marketers to craft and optimize personalized user experiences and messaging for each of their target audiences within a single unified, yet customizable system."

With RevJet Orora and AppXchange, marketers and agencies can easily connect with the key services that power their creative strategy and management. From leveraging first-party data and creating complex animations to scaling the best-performing social media creative, RevJet provides the most extensible SaaS platform for the modern marketer.

RevJet's AppXchange offers an expanding ecosystem of apps, powering all marketing creative use cases in one unified platform, including:

Video, social, display and native creation apps

Personalization, programmatic creative and DCO apps

High-velocity creative optimization apps

Creative workflow and approval apps

Data visualization and "Forever Memory" apps

"At RevJet we're constantly developing new apps to provide marketers with the facilities they want to elevate and enable their use of available platforms and technologies in the marketing ecosystem – all available at the RevJet AppXchange," said Craig Zeldin, RevJet co-founder and chief product officer. "In addition, our easy-to-implement API allows third parties to quickly create apps to integrate their services into RevJet's unified marketing platform."

RevJet's open APIs make it easy for third-party developers to build integrated apps – cutting the time and complexity of code development in half. Simple APIs provide access to a full array of powerful back-end systems including:

Dynamic audience and creative - Powers the dynamic creation and targeting of audiences, data-driven driven marketing decision making, and the assembly of dynamic personalized creatives and video

- Powers the dynamic creation and targeting of audiences, data-driven driven marketing decision making, and the assembly of dynamic personalized creatives and video Marketing Intelligence - Automatically collects billions of data-points and acts intelligently and proactively by continuously learning from the data

- Automatically collects billions of data-points and acts intelligently and proactively by continuously learning from the data Enterprise Business Process management - Enables the management of people, processes and production within and beyond the enterprise

For more info or for developers interested in creating apps for RevJet's AppXchange please visit: https://www.revjet.com/partners

About RevJet

The RevJet Smart Marketing Creative Platform brings unprecedented sophistication and power to each digital marketing creative discipline including DCO, personalization, audience management, workflow, approvals, creative performance visualization, experimentation, and effortless self-optimizing performance competitions. Purpose-built to power every marketing creative use case for every marketing creative format, RevJet is the most powerful, extensible marketing creative platform ever built.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revjet-announces-new-apps-for-seamlessly-optimizing-social-media-creative-300644662.html

SOURCE RevJet