RevJet Announces Results of Q2 2019 Ad Experience Sentiment Report Revealing Change in Sentiment, Behavior of Online Consumers

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RevJet, the only platform that simplifies digital ad experience management for Fortune 500 marketers, today announced the results of their latest Ad Experience Sentiment Report revealing a change in sentiment and behavior of online consumers on digital advertising and online shopping. Of note: 38% of consumers feel that digital ads they see online are not relevant, and 64% feel negatively towards companies that deliver repetitive ads that are not aligned to their needs.

In other findings, consumer ad-attentiveness is trending up with a 17% increase across all age groups compared to the previous quarter. This is especially true for younger respondents (18-44-years-old) when viewing ads on Facebook and YouTube, showing a 25% and 28% lift in attention over RevJet's Q1 2019 report , respectively.

"It's imperative that marketers pay attention to consumer sentiment in order to build meaningful customer relationships in this era of infinite consumer choice," said Darren Waddell, RevJet EVP of Sales and Marketing. "This quarter's RevJet Ad Experience Sentiment Report is a wakeup call for brands to ensure that their ads deliver relevance and benefit to all consumers across digital channels."

To download a complimentary copy of the full Q2 report, please visit: https://www.revjet.com/ad-experience-sentiment-report-q219

Key insights include:

Upward trend continues toward purchasing items more online across all respondents driven by a 2% increase among 18-44-year-olds, quarter over quarter.

People are paying even more attention to ads online demonstrated by a 17% increase quarter over quarter; continuing the trend from previous quarters.

Younger respondents (18-44-years old) continue to lead increases in ad-attentiveness on Facebook and YouTube platforms with a 25% and 28% increase quarter over quarter.

Respondents were 19% more likely to accept autoplay video ads as compared to RevJet's Q1 2019 report .

. Respondents 18-44-years old are even more appreciative of relevant ads demonstrated by a 7% increase compared to RevJet's Q1 2019 report .

. This quarter, 64% of respondents feel negatively toward companies that promote repetitive ads, but surprisingly people are becoming more tolerant demonstrated by an 11% reduction in negative sentiment quarter over quarter.

38% of respondents feel that digital ads are not relevant to their needs and situation led by adults over 45-years-old (52%).

See why RevJet was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Creative Advertising Technologies, Q4 2018 report. For more information, download a complimentary copy here: https://www.revjet.com/forrester-wave-q42018?utm_campaign=forrwave_pr

About RevJet

The RevJet Ad Experience Platform gives Fortune 500 marketers control over omnichannel digital ad experiences via a simple and sophisticated, unified platform. RevJet simplifies ad experience management by integrating with existing tech and media stacks to centrally manage ad experiences across all channels. The platform was purpose-built to power all ad creative use cases including DCO, personalization, audience management, creative performance visualization, experimentation, workflow, and self-optimizing performance competitions.

SOURCE RevJet

Related Links

https://www.revjet.com

