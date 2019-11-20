RevJet Announces Results of Q3 2019 Consumer Ad Experience Report Uncovering Significant Trends in Online Sentiment and Behavior

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RevJet, the only unified platform that simplifies digital ad experience management for Fortune 500 marketers, today announced the results of their Q3 2019 Consumer Ad Experience Report revealing change in sentiment of online consumers. Of note: 73% of consumers dislike brands that deliver repetitive messaging representing a 15% increase in negative sentiment quarter-over-quarter, while nearly three-quarters of consumers report that they do not pay attention to ads – even on Facebook and YouTube.

In other findings, 42% of consumers feel that ads across digital media are irrelevant – an increase of 10% since RevJet's Q2 report and 60% of consumers indicated that they do not appreciate remarketing ads. Further, nearly 100% of consumers over 18 years-old reported they will skip video ads when possible with over half dropping-off by 20 seconds when faced with non-skippable ads.

To view a freely reusable infographic summarizing report findings, please visit:

www.revjet.com/ad-experience-sentiment-report-q319-infographic

To download a complimentary copy of the full Q3 report, please visit:

https://www.revjet.com/ad-experience-sentiment-report-q319

The report reaffirms downward trends in consumer attention and sentiment toward digital advertising fueled in part by an ongoing lack of targeted ad relevancy.

"The ad experience is often the first time consumers encounter a brand. Marketers are missing the opportunity to take advantage of these critical moments," said Darren Waddell, RevJet EVP of Sales and Marketing. "It's time that marketers invest in improving ad experiences to preserve brand equity and avoid alienating the very consumers they're looking to attract."

Key insights include:

73% of consumers dislike brands with repetitive messaging – an increase of 15% since RevJet's Q2 2019 report

Nearly three-quarters of consumers report that they do not pay attention to ads on Facebook and YouTube

Almost 100% of adults will skip video ads when possible

42% of respondents feel that ads across digital media are irrelevant

60% feel negatively towards ads that re-market products previously shopped for

Over 50% of consumers will abandon video ads within 20 seconds when non-skippable

To view more detail on RevJet's Q3 Consumer Sentiment report please visit: https://www.revjet.com/ad-experience-sentiment-report-q319



About RevJet

The RevJet Ad Experience Platform gives Fortune 500 marketers control over omnichannel digital ad experiences via a simple and sophisticated, unified platform. RevJet simplifies ad experience management by integrating with existing tech and media stacks to centrally manage ad experiences across all channels. The platform was purpose-built to power all ad creative use cases including DCO, personalization, audience management, creative performance visualization, experimentation, workflow, and self-optimizing performance competitions.

SOURCE RevJet

Related Links

https://www.revjet.com

