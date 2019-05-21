RevJet Launches Shutterstock Image Application to Streamline Digital Ad Creative Production

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RevJet, the only platform where Fortune 500 marketers take control of advertising experiences, today announced the integration of Shutterstock's API to the RevJet AppXchange. The new app provides seamless access to Shutterstock's high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, and illustrations via the Shutterstock API, all within The RevJet Ad Experience Platform — adding to RevJet's suite of leading creative Connector Apps which already include Adobe Animate and Experience Manager, and more.

"In order to deliver meaningful ad experiences to their customers, Fortune 500 marketers need a unified platform that makes it easy to develop and execute creative strategies without having to stitch together several disparate systems," said Darren Waddell, RevJet EVP of Sales and Marketing. "Our addition of Shutterstock's unrivaled collection of images through RevJet AppXchange furthers our mission to simplify ad experience management."

"Creativity is now mission-critical for digital advertisers and marketers," said Alex Reynolds, General Manager of Platform Solutions at Shutterstock. "We're thrilled to enhance the RevJet experience for today's generation of highly-visual, digital marketers by providing integrated access to our collection of more than 260 million images."

With RevJet's AppXchange, marketers have always-on access to their preferred data sources, platforms and creative assets in order to deliver meaningful ad experiences, with unprecedented speed and agility, across video, social, mobile and the web.

The RevJet AppXchange offers an expanding gallery of apps, facilitating all marketing creative functions in one unified platform, including:

Advanced Artificial Intelligence apps

Video, social, display and native creation apps

Personalization, programmatic creative and DCO apps

High-velocity creative optimization apps

Creative workflow and approval apps

Data visualization and "Forever Memory" apps

See why RevJet was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Creative Advertising Technologies, Q4 2018 report. For more information, download a complimentary copy here: https://www.revjet.com/forrester-wave-q42018?utm_campaign=forrwave_pr

About RevJet

The RevJet Ad Experience Platform is how Fortune 500 marketers take-back control of customer experiences delivered through digital advertising -- all on one simple, sophisticated platform. RevJet was purpose-built to power all ad creative use cases including DCO, personalization, audience management, creative performance visualization, experimentation, and self-optimizing performance competitions.

SOURCE RevJet

Related Links

http://www.revjet.com

