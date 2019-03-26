RevJet Presents "How Top Brands are Modernizing the Customer Ad Experience" Fireside Chat at Forrester's Consumer Marketing Forum

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March, 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RevJet, the only platform where Fortune 500 marketers take control of advertising experiences, today announced their fireside chat titled "How Top Brands are Modernizing the Customer Ad Experience" to be held April 3, 2019, at Forrester's Consumer Marketing Forum in Manhattan. Executives from a top US insurer and a leading group of digital direct brands will participate in a fireside chat comparing how traditional and digital-first brands are revolutionizing their marketing to take control of customer advertising experiences.

For details on the event: https://www.RevJet.com/forrester-consumer-marketing

At Forrester's Consumer Marketing Forum held in New York City from April 2 - 3, attendees will learn from analysts and major brands how consumer marketing practices are responding to the disruption driven by direct brands – and being adopted by traditional brands.

"Traditional brands are looking to deliver meaningful customer experiences at each touchpoint, including digital advertising. With increasing pressure from direct-to-consumer brands, the stakes are even higher," said Darren Waddell, RevJet EVP of Sales and Marketing. "We are excited this fireside chat will provide a real-world overview, from real experts, of how both traditional and digital-first companies are evolving to stay competitive."

What: How Top Brands are Modernizing the Customer Ad Experience

When: April 3 from 11:00 - 11:30 a.m. EDT

Where: New York Marriott Marquis

Register: https://www.RevJet.com/forrester-consumer-marketing

About RevJet

The RevJet Ad Experience Platform is how Fortune 500 marketers take-back control of customer experiences delivered through digital advertising -- all on one simple, sophisticated platform. RevJet was purpose-built to power all ad creative use cases including DCO, personalization, audience management, creative performance visualization, experimentation, workflow, and self-optimizing performance competitions.

