RevJet's New FlightDeck 2.0 UI Provides Unparalleled Visibility into Marketing Creative Performance

"It's tough to be a marketer today, because now you're expected to craft and deliver engaging marketing experiences to all your target audiences across all your marketing touch-points in a scaled up way," said Mitchell Weisman, RevJet founder and CEO. "On RevJet that's now possible, and our new FlightDeck application provides insights into creative resonance that – quite frankly, didn't exist before."

Like all RevJet's apps, FlightDeck 2.0 can be easily added to the platform through a single click, at no additional cost. Once downloaded, users gain control over marketing data insights and analytics, with visibility across variables including audience, browser, operating system, country and more. Meanwhile, a new Analytics feature displays key performance metrics, providing a snapshot on multiple flights.

FlightDeck 2.0 accomplishes RevJet's goal of placing the most actionable information front and center for the user with the new Experiment Insights and Performance Graphs. The highly-visual dashboard-style format highlights essential real-time data through Optimization Groups, Flights and Experiments, and even includes instant snapshots to display feedback on how well certain creatives achieve creative "lift off".

In addition to FlightDeck 2.0, RevJet's AppXChange also offers dozens of other apps for marketing and creative, including:

Native components for building video, social and display creatives

Personalization, Programmatic Creative, and DCO

High-velocity Creative Optimization

Digital asset management, creative workflow and approval processes

Data visualization and permanent memory

Ad-serving and world-class reporting

RevJet users and partners also enjoy a full suite of APIs, which make it easy to build and customize apps, while cutting the time and complexity of code development in half.

About RevJet

The RevJet Smart Marketing Creative Platform brings unprecedented sophistication and power to each digital marketing creative discipline including DCO, personalization, audience management, workflow, approvals, creative performance visualization, experimentation, and self-optimizing performance competitions. Purpose-built to power every marketing creative use case for every marketing creative format, RevJet is the most powerful, extensible marketing creative platform ever built.

