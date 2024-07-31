Revl Fruits™ is Offering $50,000 to Drink Juice and Float Around as “VP of Water Park Inflatables”

On July 31, Revl Fruits is opening up applications to the "cushiest of cushy summer jobs" to remind fans to "Grow Up Never" and take back all the joys of being a kid one sip at a time

BOSTON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revl Fruits™ , the adult juice box* with flavors that bring you back to your childhood with just one sip, wants to encourage fans to "Grow Up Never" and take back all the joys of being a kid by saying goodbye to the boring constraints of adulthood. To further this inspiration, starting today, the brand is giving fans the chance to win the cushiest of cushy summer jobs – Global VP Of Water Park Inflatables.

Inspired by the fun-filled freedom and laid-back nature of a summer job that many of us remember, the Global VP of Water Park Inflatables will get to slam their laptop shut and embrace the last morsel of summer. In addition to bragging rights, the winner will receive $50,000**, a lifetime supply of Revl Fruits Juice*, and the opportunity to be in charge of, being in charge of nothing – except drinking 100% juice and floating around in a pool of their choice.

"As we rolled out Revl Fruits earlier this year, we noticed one common sentiment from consumers – many haven't enjoyed juice since they were kids because of sugar. With no added sugar, mouthwatering flavors, and a splash of coconut xwater, our fans told us they finally felt free to sip on juice, and the flavors brought them back to their childhood with just one sip. It got us thinking – what other 'kid only' things have we given up?" said Christina Zwicky, Head of Brand Marketing for Revl Fruits. "The motto of 'Grow Up Never' was inspired by these consumers and will continue to be our north star for our marketing efforts. I'm excited to showcase this first step with the introduction of our Global VP of Water Park Inflatables contest and offer our fans the opportunity to experience the joy of being a kid and celebrate the last moments of summer."

Fans can hang on tight to the last bit of summer before reality sets in and apply to the "job" now through August 14 by recording a video explaining why they're an adult that's never grown up and why they won't take this job seriously as a boring adult would. To enter, tag @RevlFruits on Instagram or Tik Tok with #GrowUpNeverContest and submit the video on growupnever.com .

Revl Fruits, 100% juice, brings joy to juice again with no added sugar or unnecessary additives. These four mouthwatering flavors are the perfect poolside sips:

Boldly Cran™: Packed with cranberry juice's bold, tangy essence, Boldly Cran juice spotlights the naturally rich flavor of cranberries.

Packed with cranberry juice's bold, tangy essence, Boldly Cran juice spotlights the naturally rich flavor of cranberries. Tart Cherry: Tart Cherry juice is a celebration of this vibrant fruit. Each sip delivers the distinctive tartness that cherry enthusiasts crave, earning it PEOPLE Magazine's Best New Juice of 2024.

Tart Cherry juice is a celebration of this vibrant fruit. Each sip delivers the distinctive tartness that cherry enthusiasts crave, earning it PEOPLE Magazine's Best New Juice of 2024. Berry Wild : A fusion of nature's most vibrant superfruit juices– cranberry, pomegranate, and açaí– Berry Wild is crafted to perfection and straight-up yum.

A fusion of nature's most vibrant superfruit juices– cranberry, pomegranate, and açaí– is crafted to perfection and straight-up yum. Truly Tropical: Featuring an enchanting blend of pineapple and mango juices, Truly Tropical will take you on a vacation with each sip.

Depending on the flavor, Revl Fruits™ SRPs range between $4 and $8, and all flavors are currently available at Kroger, Target, Publix, and Amazon. For more details, visit www.revlfruits.com or follow @RevlFruits on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

*Oh, you thought we meant alcohol? Nope. No alcohol included

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of: The U.S. & D.C who are at least 18 or the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence, whichever is older. Contest runs 12:00 ET on 7/31/24 to 11:59 pm on 8/14/24. Void where prohibited. Limit one (1) entry per person. See Official Rules at www.growupnever.com. Prize Definition: $50,000 "salary" is a one-time payment of $50,000.00 USD to the winner. In addition to a lifetime supply of Revl Fruits™ Juice which equates to one (1) carton of 32 oz Revl Fruits™ juice per week for the winner's lifetime or until $11,000.00 USD in Revl Fruits™ juice products or equivalent 32 oz. juice products have been awarded to the winner, whichever occurs sooner, in the form of manufacturer coupons to be mailed to the Grand Prize winner's address. SPONSOR: Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

ABOUT REVL FRUITS™

Revl Fruits™ is a premium juice brand designed to be refreshingly different. These juices are available in four varieties: Boldly Cran™, Tart Cherry, Berry Wild, and Truly Tropical. Revl Fruits was designed with the planet in mind; it's one of the only shelf-stable juices available in a 32 oz. Tetra Pak® carton. More than 70% of the weight of the carton is made of paperboard, and the cap is made of bio-based plastic derived from plant-based renewable materials. All products are non-GMO project verified, contain a splash of coconut water, are 100% juice, and have no added sugar. Revl Fruits™ is a product of Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

