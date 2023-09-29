REVLAB Technology Seeks New Partnerships to Expand its Partner Network in Hospitality Technology and Safety

News provided by

REVLAB Technology LLC

29 Sep, 2023, 14:00 ET

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. , Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REVLAB Technology, an innovative solutions technology provider for the hospitality industry, is excited to announce its initiative to expand its partner network in the fields of hospitality technology and worker safety. As the hospitality industry continues to evolve, REVLAB Technology is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions to its clients and providing top-notch safety to all employees. The company is actively seeking new partnerships with organizations that share its vision and commitment to excellence.

REVLAB Technology has a proven track record of providing state-of-the-art technology solutions that empower hotels, resorts, and other hospitality establishments to deliver exceptional service while prioritizing employee safety and client satisfaction. By partnering with REVLAB, businesses with like-minded goals benefit from expanding their marketing network and sharing the same end goal for the pursuit of excellence.

REVLAB Technology is incredibly grateful for the strong partnerships it's forged with hospitality industry leaders so far. Their support and collaboration have been an instrumental part of the company's success. As REVLAB continues to grow, together we can redefine industry standards for hospitality technology and safety!

Hospitality Partner Benefits

One of the key highlights of REVLAB Technology's partnership program includes its referral opportunities. These programs enable businesses and individuals to refer REVLAB's solutions to their network and earn a commission / referral bonus for spreading the word about hospitality solutions, ranging from supplemental all-in-one hospitality systems to state and nationwide-approved Panic Button Systems for hotel employees. In the end, the goal is to make sure everyone wins.

Aside from referral bonuses, Partners can opt-in for cross-marketing campaigns where both REVLAB and the Partner promote and share each other's products / services to their specific target audience.

Partnership Qualifications

REVLAB Technology is actively seeking partnerships with a wide range of entities, including:

  1. Hospitality Management Companies
  2. IT Service Providers
  3. Security Solution Providers
  4. Industry Consultants
  5. Property Management System (PMS) Providers

By working with companies who share the same motivation, REVLAB aims to create a collaborative ecosystem that fosters innovation and helps hospitality businesses thrive.

Learn more about the referral partnership programs and explore the benefits of partnering with REVLAB Technology by visiting their website at https://www.revlabtech.com/partnerships.

REVLAB Technology invites all interested parties to reach out and explore how a partnership can drive mutual success and elevate the hospitality industry.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE REVLAB Technology LLC

