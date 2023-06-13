RevLifter Launches Intelligent Offers Platform to Remove Guesswork from eCommerce Promotions

LONDON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RevLifter has announced the launch of its Intelligent Offers Platform – a powerful self-serve technology giving retailers the insight and control they need for profitable growth.

RevLifter introduces the Intelligent Offers Platform
The platform offers a complete toolset for creating, launching, testing and optimizing personalized offers across an eCommerce site. Retailers will be able to deliver tailored incentives and recommendations through fully branded experiences to solve challenges around driving conversions, reducing abandonment, and managing inventory, all while driving their goals through the support of RevLifter's in-house experts.

A major aim of the new platform is to remove the guesswork from retailers' promotional efforts through a host of data and insights capabilities. These include:

  • Segmentation: Target different offers at specific audiences to discover which incentives drive more revenue, less abandonment, and other desired outcomes.
  • Propensity and intent: Boost promotional efficiency by targeting offers at visitors who are more likely to buy, or buy more, based on thousands of lookalike journeys.
  • A/B and multivariate testing: Run experiments on different offers, copy, and creative elements and automatically push the most effective variants.

Since its founding in 2017, RevLifter has been used by brands such as ASOS, John Lewis, New Balance, and AT&T to switch broad, one-size-fits-all promotions for personalized offers. The company is leading the personalized offer movement predicted by Boston Consulting Group to unlock an extra $70 billion in retail revenue per year.

Simon Bird, RevLifter's Co-Founder and CEO, comments: "Retailers already have all the first-party data they need for real-time personalization. The Intelligent Offers Platform will unlock the true value of this data by taking their real-time signals and using them to enable a much more selective approach regarding how and when their offers are used.

"At a time where rising costs make it difficult to justify discounts, retailers can use our platform to safeguard their brand perception and margins and ensure that each offer, recommendation, and message generates a profitable outcome."

The Intelligent Offers Platform is available through a range of tiered plans and can be implemented rapidly through a simple tag-based method. It also integrates directly with the most popular eCommerce platforms and technologies including Shopify, Adobe Commerce/Magento, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, and OpenCart.

About RevLifter

From its London HQ, RevLifter is on a mission to make every deal intelligent. Its technology is used by eCommerce leaders in all verticals to achieve their goals through personalized incentives, delivered across their entire eCommerce journey.

RevLifter personalizes 18 million shopping carts daily and has won over 30 awards in just five years, including Best Use of Personalization at the 2022 eCommerce Awards. For more information, visit www.revlifter.com and follow RevLifter on Linkedin.

