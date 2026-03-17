Revlon® Releases the Revolutionary VersaStyler™, an Affordable Three-In-One Hair Tool for Salon-Quality Results

Designed to meet the needs of "triple-threat" women – those who balance family, career, and personal passions – this three-in-one multi-styler combines pro-level performance with an intuitive design that helps women save time and money in their daily routines so they can focus on what matters most to them, while delivering flawless hair without the need for multiple tools or costly salon visits.

Ideal for all hair types and backed by years of styling innovation, the Revlon® VersaStyler™ simplifies your routine by styling smarter and combining a hair dryer, blow dryer brush, and heated styling brush in one streamlined tool with no attachments, offering three versatile styling modes to dry, volumize, and smooth hair:

Blow Dry Mode: Designed to deliver powerful airflow for fast, efficient wet-to-dry styling, without extreme heat damage** the VersaStyler ™ features premium technology as the only multi-styler on the market to include BLDC technology with an advanced brushless motor as powerful as a full size dryer*

Designed to deliver powerful airflow for fast, efficient wet-to-dry styling, without extreme heat damage** the VersaStyler features premium technology as the only multi-styler on the market to include BLDC technology with an advanced brushless motor as powerful as a full size dryer* Volumizer Mode: Effortlessly styles damp hair into a bouncy, long-lasting blowout with added lift

Effortlessly styles damp hair into a bouncy, long-lasting blowout with added lift Thermal Barrel Mode: Shapes, smooths, and refreshes hair while reducing frizz for soft, shiny curls with 360º heat throughout the barrel

To help bring the campaign to life, Revlon® is partnering with Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson, who, as a mom, dancer, and working woman, perfectly embodies the modern-day "triple- threat."

"Every routine needs a strong partner, and the Revlon® VersaStyler™ is mine. Whether I'm on tour, in rehearsal, or back home with family, I want to look and feel my best with as little effort as possible," said Johnson. "For that reason alone, the Revlon® VersaStyler™ has become my go-to hair tool. With just one tool, I can dry, volumize, and style my hair in minutes with less heat damage. It's truly a triple-threat, helping me achieve great hair at home while giving me time back in my day to get things done."

"We believe that million-dollar hair shouldn't cost a fortune," said Amanda Knappman, Vice President of Beauty Marketing. "With Revlon's® new VersaStyler™, there are no compromises. Whether you're new to styling or a seasoned beauty pro, the VersaStyler™ makes salon-quality hair totally achievable and affordable for everyone. It's the perfect all-in-one tool designed to fit seamlessly into busy routines, helping women who do it all look and feel their best every day."

Whether you're refreshing your everyday style or switching up your look, VersaStyler™ effortlessly adapts to your routine, delivering powerful airflow that dries, smooths, volumizes, and shapes hair; all in one easy-to-use tool.

The Revlon® VersaStyler™ is available now at Walmart.com for $99.99.

Stay updated on the latest at-home beauty innovations by following Revlon® Hair Tools on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok and follow Jenna Johnson on Instagram and TikTok to learn more about the triple-threat campaign.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, Drybar, Curlsmith, Revlon and Olive & June. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit Helen of Troy.

*Based on testing vs a 1875W dryer

** Extreme damage can occur at temperatures above 302F. This unit has a maximum air temperature of 217F. Damage may vary based on hair condition.

SOURCE Helen of Troy