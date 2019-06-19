Revman Announces Launch Of Home Collections With Kenneth Cole

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc has just announced that they will join Revman International Inc.'s prestigious portfolio of designer collections for the home. The Kenneth Cole brand will launch at the September 2019 New York Home Fashions Market week with bedding, bath, and beach collections that will be available at retail in Spring 2020. Categories will be distributed through all major levels of retail distribution in the United States as well as retailers in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. There will be two distinct labels under the Kenneth Cole brand: Kenneth Cole New York and Reaction Kenneth Cole. Both reflect the brand's signature aesthetic: modern, engaging, and on-trend. Revman also has rights to the label Unlisted, A Kenneth Cole Production. The agreement is through 2023.

"Kenneth Cole is a well-known, high profile brand inspired by an urban sensibility that adds a unique and distinctive lifestyle point of view to our collections", states Rich Roman, President and CEO of Revman International. "We are extremely pleased to bring Kenneth Cole's vision to the home fashions market."

Kenneth Cole New York will reflect the brand's emphasis on modern classics designed to provide ease and comfort for contemporary living. High quality materials and subtle textures combine to create the same versatility and effortless style for the bed and bath that the consumer has come to expect from the brand's fashion and footwear. Some highlights to look for include washed sateen and twill layered with cotton velvet, and suede and chunky knits in a palette of soft neutrals.

Reaction Kenneth Cole will be more trend and print-driven, with a sportier attitude and a more colorful palette. Expect pattern inspiration from city graphics such as window grids and crosswalk stripes as well as innovative fabrics with performance attributes for enhanced comfort.

"We are looking forward to having a world-class partner who is a leader in the home space and is able to offer top tier product and service," stated Marc Schneider, Chief Executive Officer of Kenneth Cole Productions Inc. "This partnership supports our strategic initiatives and we are confident that Revman will contribute to our growth in this important category."

In keeping with the values of the Kenneth Cole brand, Revman will be exploring innovative product and packaging, incorporating performance fabrics that target comfort in addition to addressing sustainability. Also expect to see decorative pillows, throws, and beach towels featuring some of the clever sayings, or "Kennethisms," that the brand is known for.

"I have always admired the company's socially conscious stance as well as Kenneth's philosophy of designing product that makes the customer look good and feel good" adds Rich Roman. "We hope to do the same, insuring our Kenneth Cole home products look and feel good."

About Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc.

Kenneth Cole is an American designer, social activist, and visionary who believes business and philanthropy are interdependent. His global company, Kenneth Cole Productions, creates modern, functional, and versatile footwear, clothing, and accessories for inspirational urban lifestyles under the labels Kenneth Cole New York, Reaction Kenneth Cole, and Unlisted, as well as footwear under the label Gentle Souls. The company has also granted a wide variety of third party licenses for the production of men's and women's apparel, fragrances, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and several other accessory categories, including children's footwear. The company's products are distributed through department stores, better specialty stores, company-owned retail stores and its e-commerce website.

Over 35 years ago, Kenneth Cole leveraged his passion and unique brand platform to make a meaningful impact on people's wardrobes, as well as communities in need. He did what others didn't and said what others wouldn't. Today, The Kenneth Cole Foundation remains committed to helping communities in need by supporting Public Health and Civil Liberties.

About Revman International Inc.

Revman International Inc., a Kaltex company headquartered in New York, is a leading provider of high-quality lifestyle bed and bath products. Revman maintains unique licensing arrangements with an impressive portfolio of internationally recognized designer brands including Nautica, Vera Wang, Tommy Bahama, Ellen DeGeneres, Marimekko and Laura Ashley, among many others. Their products are available through all major levels of retail distribution in the United States as well as retailers in Canada, Mexico, and South America. For more information, please visit www.revman.com.

