RevMedica Announces Abstract Highlighting Real-Time, Actionable Insight Technology Accepted at the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) Annual Meeting

Novel surgical stapling technology demonstrates the power of objective, intraoperative data to augment real-time surgical decision-making with the potential to improve patient outcomes.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RevMedica™, Inc., a medical technology company specializing in smart surgical tools, today announced that an abstract showcasing its novel real-time, actionable insight technology has been accepted for presentation at the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) 2026 Annual Meeting. The meeting, themed "Connect to Purpose," will take place from March 25–28, 2026, at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida.

RevMedica's abstract highlights how its technology integrates objective intraoperative tissue sensing and assessment to improve stapling cartridge selection accuracy. By delivering real-time insights at the point of use, the platform aims to reduce variability in surgical decision-making and enhance patient safety during complex soft-tissue procedures.

"Our acceptance at SAGES 2026 is a significant milestone that validates the growing need for objective, real-time data in the operating room. For years, surgeons have relied on subjective 'feel' when using mechanical staplers; our goal is to replace that uncertainty with actionable insights that augment clinical decision-making and elevate the standard of care for every patient," said Tom Wenchell, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, RevMedica, Inc.

Steve Lampkin, Chief Commercial Officer, RevMedica, Inc., added, "Our hybrid platform captures critical kinematic and tissue data at the point of use. This is more than just a smarter stapler—we've created a proprietary data-driven surgical ecosystem that provides relevant information precisely when a surgeon needs it to make critical decisions."

About RevMedica

RevMedica, backed by Telegraph Hill Partners, is a pioneering medical technology company set to revolutionize the way surgeon's approach soft tissue management. With a mission focused on optimizing clinical decision-making and elevating patient safety, RevMedica aims to achieve these objectives through the development of cost-effective, environmentally-friendly surgical systems. RevMedica is passionate about delivering enabling technology, better clinical results, and a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem. Learn more at revmedica.com

This device has not received FDA clearance and is not available for use in the United States.

