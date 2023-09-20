Revnest™ Launches Real Estate Online Marketplace

News provided by

Revnest Inc

20 Sep, 2023, 19:45 ET

Vacation rentals have become their own asset class, and with it a new marketplace is here.

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revnest launches the first of its kind global marketplace exclusively designed for vacation rental properties. With a vision to transform the way buyers and sellers engage in the short-term rental market, Revnest provides a dynamic platform where agents, investors, buyers, and sellers can connect and transact easily.

Continue Reading

Traditional real estate platforms often lack specialized tools and resources for the unique asset class of vacation rentals. "Until now, finding existing vacation rentals for sale and similarly, a place to list your vacation rental for sale, has been difficult," said Stefan St. Marie, Revnest Co-Founder and CTO. "Short term rentals are not just a house, they're a business, which makes them a square peg in the current residential listing model. That's why we launched Revnest.com."

Revnest.com is a free to use listing site for buying and selling vacation rental properties.

Revnest is built from the traditional MLS model of providing essential information about each home, such as the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, square footage, lot size, and year built. Additionally, buyers on Revnest can access detailed data on individual properties including historical seller reports encompassing financials, operating expenses, revenue, occupancy rates, and average daily rates. Revnest also shows live Vrbo/Airbnb links so buyers can see the vacation rental in action along with reviews, listed price per night, and calendar occupancy.

Revnest's commitment to accessibility is demonstrated by its free listing service for sellers and agents. Buyers can browse listings and send direct messages to the owner or agent for free. As part of its ongoing dedication to innovation, Revnest plans to introduce new tools and services that enable consumers to make smarter real estate decisions.

"This is just the beginning for Revnest. Our mission is to shape the future of short-term real estate. We are proud to be the first in the industry to offer this marketplace and network, and are excited to witness how it can transform the buying and selling experience," said Keith Breon, Revnest Co-Founder and CEO.

About Revnest
Revnest.com is the leading public real estate marketplace for buying and selling vacation rentals. It offers an open platform that connects buyers, investors, and sellers of vacation rental properties worldwide. Through Revnest.com, users can access verified short-term rental properties, interact securely with sellers or selling agents, and explore comprehensive property information and financial insights. For more information about Revnest, visit www.revnest.com. Stay up to date with the latest news by following us on Facebook, Twitter/X and LinkedIn. Access thought leadership and news on our Company Articles page.

Media Contact
Stefan St. Marie
425-293-4840
[email protected]

SOURCE Revnest Inc

