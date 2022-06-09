Revnue Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

LOS ANGELES , June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revnue, the disruptive contract lifecycle management (CLM) software company, today announced that it has received ISO 27001 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS), further demonstrating the company's commitment to following global best practices when it comes to securing and protecting corporate data and the data of its global customer base.

The rigorous ISO 27001 certification process required Revnue to document and follow a comprehensive framework for information security, focusing on risk mitigation, staff training, measurement and monitoring, continuous improvement, and more.

"Information Security remains a key focus area for Revnue. Achieving the ISO 27001 allows us to remain disciplined in ensuring our systems and processes meet and exceed the rigorous standards that are set by the ISO organization. It also further demonstrates our commitment to ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of customer information," said Revnue Founder & COO, John Cortez.

Achieving the ISO 27001 certification is part of Revnue's ongoing security and compliance roadmap. Revnue already has a rigorous security discipline and the ISO certification allows Revnue to provide demonstrated confidence and commitment to information security to its global customer base. "While ISO 27001 is the first major security certification on our compliance and certification roadmap, we continue to drive security first in everything we do at Revnue."

"We are thankful to our official security and compliance partners, Corporate Prime Solutions Inc. (https://corporateprimesolutions.com/) for helping us build and mature a strong security culture at Revnue. We are just getting started and achieving ISO 27001 certification within 10 months of our commercial operations shows the incredible focus we have on continuing to secure and mature our business for our customers worldwide,'' said Revnue Founder & CEO, Sunny Sharma.

Revnue has continued plans to achieve additional security compliance certifications and attestations this year, including SOC 2/Type 2, GDPR, and CCPA. In early 2023, the company will work towards achieving HIPAA, HITRUST, ISO 27701 and 27018 certification.

About Revnue

Revnue is a disruptive contract management lifecycle (CLM) platform that is transforming the way organizations do business. The company was founded by a team of veterans from Microsoft, Experian, Rocket Fuel, Cheetah Digital, Warner Bros., and VMware who have years of experience in digital contracting and a deep passion for technology.

Learn more at www.revnue.com.

