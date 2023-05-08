Revnue Appoints Sean Stanton as New CRO

Former Juniper Networks sales executive focused on scaling revenue and partnerships for AI-powered contract intelligence platform

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revnue Corp., an AI-powered digital contract management company, announced today that Sean Stanton has joined as Chief Revenue Officer. The appointment will bolster Revnue's industry reach, paving the way for further global growth and expansion.

Based in Silicon Valley, Stanton will focus on developing and executing strategies to increase the organization's revenue streams. This will include bolstering Revnue's revenue performance and customer retention, growth, and acquisition performance.

"Revnue continues to achieve explosive growth in both strategic partnerships and global customers even during the current economic post-COVID environment," said Sunny Sharma, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Revnue. "Sean's keen sense of sales strategy and extensive knowledge of enterprise customers makes Sean the right person to carry the ball forward and move Revnue to the next level."

Stanton brings extensive experience in scaling sales in both startup environments as well as large-scale public companies. Prior to joining Revnue, he was the VP of Sales at WiteSand.io (acquired by Juniper Networks), a disruptive SaaS startup focused on enterprise campus networking and Zero Trust. Stanton led a team at Juniper Networks from $65M to $100M, and previously held senior positions at AirTight Networks, AirMagnet, NetDevices, all with successful exit/acquisitions.

"Revnue is absolutely game changing," Stanton said. "At the heart of every business operation are contracts, but the critical business driver is not the contract itself, rather it's the metadata from within the contract that matters. By applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to contracts, and tying in vendor management, customer management, as well as true asset lifecycle, this brings a differentiated contract solution to the market."

"Sean has captured the vision that Sunny and I established," said John Cortez, Revnue's Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer / Chief Information Security Officer. "Sunny and I have worked together for many years, across multiple companies. Every enterprise we joined, we were tasked with streamlining the business, reducing IT spend, mitigating business risk, and maintaining compliance. We realized that contract management is a systemic issue that every company in every industry faces."

Revnue is the first single contract management platform that empowers businesses with the visibility and intelligence needed to transform contract management into a strategic game-changer. It has built a global customer base spanning startup, midsize, and enterprise companies.

