Revnue™ Industry Disruptive AI/ML based Asset and Contract Lifecycle Platform Now Available in AWS Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revnue, a leading Independent Software Vendor (ISV) in Asset Lifecycle and Contract Lifecycle Management software, is thrilled to announce its availability on AWS Marketplace. As the industry's first AI/ML-based platform to offer both Asset Lifecycle Management (ALM) and Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Revnue is making its cutting-edge technology accessible to businesses of all sizes and industries.

"Revnue's acceptance into the AWS Marketplace is a significant milestone to further validate our advances in ALM and CLM capabilities," said Sunny Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO of Revnue. "By leveraging the power and scalability of AWS, we can serve enterprises that are just starting out as well as those with complex, global operations."

Built with scalability at its core, Revnue's software easily adapts to evolving business needs. It offers robust security features, ensuring contracts and assets' information is protected with industry-leading encryption and compliance standards.

"Our launch on AWS Marketplace is a testament to our commitment for making this scalable solution more readily available to companies who need it," commented Sean Stanton, Chief Revenue Officer.

"Enterprises of all verticals, all industries and all sizes struggle with key business operational metrics centered directly on Asset Lifecycle and Contract Lifecycle," continues Stanton. "It's not uncommon to speak with customers that have asset and contract details stored in various applications across their enterprise, licensed for a few key individuals which limits cross departmental communication and sharing,".

"As Enterprises look to maximize their AWS Marketplace EDP commitments, it's exciting to offer our AI/ML based solution from Revnue. Our open API integration provides Enterprises with confidence that Revnue can tie into existing ERP, CRM, ITSM, DCIM and over 5,000 other applications, offering a frictionless experience to deploy," Stanton concluded.

Revnue's Asset and Contract Lifecycle Management software is a comprehensive AI/ML based SaaS solution designed to streamline the way businesses handle their contracts, assets, customers, suppliers, and services data. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Revnue is committed to security, scalability, and improving business outcomes.

