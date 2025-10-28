Revo Turns Up the Volume with Exclusive Rolling Stones Collaboration with Universal Music Group and Bravado

Performance eyewear brand, powered by NASA-based lens technology, presses play on new collection with designs inspired by one of the greatest rock bands of all time

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revo, the global leader in high-performance polarized eyewear, takes the stage with The Rolling Stones for an exclusive eyewear collaboration launching today. The partnership fuses timeless rock style and high-performance innovation in a bold collection, creating modern interpretations of classic band imagery and bringing heritage designs into today's world.

The Rolling Stones x Revo Collection

The Rolling Stones x Revo collection kicks off Legends in Sound: a multi-part collaboration among Revo, Universal Music Group (UMG) and Bravado, that will celebrate the artists who shaped culture through music and style. As part of a broader strategic alliance uniting UMG's iconic artistry with Revo's heritage of innovation, the series will feature additional artist collaborations designed to both engage longtime fans and inspire a new generation of tastemakers.

The Rolling Stones x Revo collection celebrates decades of the band's iconic style, channeling the raw energy, attitude, and visual influence that defined rock 'n' roll. For generations, The Stones have used eyewear to amplify their edge, mystery, and unmistakable cool. Inspired by archival photos of their most legendary looks, Revo reimagines their timeless style through a modern lens. The collection includes nine designs, including limited-edition collector's pieces, each named after one of The Stones' hit songs.

"The Rolling Stones x Revo collaboration isn't just eyewear. It's a wearable tribute to one of the greatest bands of all time," said Cliff Robinson, CEO, Revo. "The Rolling Stones have inspired generations, and their music and style continue to resonate across ages. This collection lets us celebrate that enduring influence in a way fans of all eras can experience and wear."

The campaign stars Lucas Jagger, son of Mick Jagger and modern style tastemaker, carrying The Stones' legacy into a new era and bridging generations of music and fashion lovers. Their lasting influence continues to define what it means to be timeless. With this collaboration, Revo celebrates that same spirit of innovation, authenticity, and rock 'n' roll energy.

"The Rolling Stones are the epitome of cool, a band whose influence has defined rock and roll for generations," said Matt Young, President of Bravado, UMG's industry-leading merchandising and brand management division. "This new eyewear collection from Revo is a stunning tribute to these icons, seamlessly merging innovative design with the style, attitude, and energy that The Stones have been delivering for decades."

The Rolling Stones x Revo collection features Revo's signature NASA Light Management System™ technology, designed to protect, enhance, and transform the way wearers see the world through Revo lenses. Each piece arrives in packaging inspired by authentic Rolling Stones memorabilia, complete with subtle design nods that pay tribute to the band's storied history. The collection launches October 28, 2025, and will be available on Revo.com, at Revo's flagship NYC location, RollingStones.com, Complex.com, The Rolling Stones store -- RS No. 9 Carnaby in London, and select global Revo retailers. Prices range from $249 to $659, including limited-edition boxed sets.

ABOUT REVO:

Founded in 1985, Revo quickly became a global performance eyewear brand known as the leader in polarized lens technology. Revo sunglasses were first created by utilizing lens technology developed by NASA as solar protection for satellites. Now, 40 years later, Revo continues to build on its rich tradition of technology and innovation by offering the clearest and most advanced high-contrast polarized eyewear in the world.

Revo sunglasses and goggles are available globally on Revo.com and in the optical, golf and specialty channels. Revo has a flagship retail store in Soho, New York City.

ABOUT BRAVADO:

Bravado lives at the crossroads of music, fashion, and culture. We understand the power of smart merchandising, and we know how to create products that spark organic, emotional connections between fans and artists. Our world class capabilities have made us the leading provider of consumer, lifestyle, and brand management service around the world. With teams in 40 countries, we create a tailored approach for every project — from creating new spaces in the market to bringing an artist's creative vision to life. Bravado is about building brands and legacies that live on, beyond the music. Bravado is a division of Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment. https://www.bravado.com/

ABOUT RS No.9 CARNABY:

The Rolling Stones opened their world-first flagship store in September 2020 'RS No.9 Carnaby' at 9 Carnaby Street in London's Soho. The store, created in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group's merchandise and brand management company, features all the hallmarks of the iconic band and includes exclusive new fashion label 'RS No.9 Carnaby'. Jointly curated by the Rolling Stones and Bravado, the shop fit follows the brand colours of red and black. The glass floor features many of the band's lyrics, and the fitting rooms are adorned with iconic album artwork; Exile on Main Street (1972) and Some Girls (1978). Sound, vision, and lighting are key store components. Five, 90-inch portrait screens display a film made exclusively for the store showing footage across the rich history of the band. Speakers from high end British audio brand Bowers & Wilkins play tracks from the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.

