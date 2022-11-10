Revo Video Announces Partnership with Dora Maar to Make Refashion Designer Kate McGuire's First-Ever Consumer Facing Fashion Collection Shoppable Via Video

Leveraging Revo Video's video shopping platform, Kate McGuire, a sustainable fashion "redesigner", will debut her new line of upcycled clothes on November 11 via video shopping on luxury fashion marketplace, Dora Maar --

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revo Video , the most robust video shopping solution, today announced a partnership with pre-owned luxury fashion marketplace Dora Maar to bring acclaimed fashion "redesigner'' Kate McGuire's newest collection of upcycled couture to consumers through a digital shopping experience.

Debuting on November 11, consumers will be able to instantly shop Kate's first-ever consumer facing collection in real time via shoppable video. The new collection will feature five bespoke pieces that will range from dresses to coats.

Utilizing Revo Video's technology platform and hosted on Dora Maar's site and across socials, Kate will showcase her design-led upscaled couture, creating an immersive shopping experience. During her video shopping experience, consumers will be able to click on the products within the video and purchase them for the first time.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the innovative Kate McGuire to together bring her pieces of upcycled clothing to the public as there's never been a collection sold in this way. Every single piece is handmade and honors true craftsmanship," said Lauren Wilson, founder and CEO of Dora Maar. "Video shopping is an emerging medium where brands are able to connect and sell their products. This debut will allow consumers to see and hear the stories behind her beautiful "converted" collection taking the shopping experience to a whole new level."

A sustainable fashion activist and champion of sustainability, Kate founded Converted Closet to inspire and empower others to give a second life to their own unworn clothes. Converted Closet aims to demystify the process of converting clothes and encourages followers to unleash their inner designer, producing sustainable fashion without sacrificing style.

"This collection respects and honors the planet, with a juxtaposition of modern and old – imbued with provenance. Clothes, especially refashioned clothes, tell the coolest stories, spark imagination and are an utter joy. Creating a shopping experience where I can interact with consumers, answer their questions, and regale them with the stories of how these pieces came to life, will create true 'shoppertainment'," said refashion designer and founder of Converted Closet, Kate McGuire. "My mission is to raise awareness, change mindsets and empower everyone to view unique converted fashion as a viable alternative to buying new."

"We are excited to be able to partner with these great brands and see them bring this new collection of clothing to life in this new shoppable format," said Cynthia Nelson, Chief Strategy Officer, Revo Video. "Shoppable video and live shopping is the future of retail and allows brands to educate consumers on the products they are buying in a fun and interactive way."

ABOUT REVO VIDEO

Revo Video makes any piece of video content instantly shoppable, delivering a new way to create once, and distribute thousands of times across social media networks, embed into websites and written content, engage hosts and clients via direct selling, shop on TV via QR codes and more. Content is always shoppable in both Live and VOD format creating an endless distribution channel across all major platforms creating thousands of new revenue streams. The company is grounded by a global secure payments system that provides one-click payments and buy now pay later with over 100 merchants around the world. To learn more, visit revovideo.com.

ABOUT DORA MAAR

Representative of the circular economy of fashion, Dora Maar is a platform for pre-owned luxury fashion where consumers can shop from the curated closets of influential tastemakers. Dora Maar is the next generation of luxury e-commerce, allowing their Muses to sell luxury fashion through their own digital storefronts. By shopping the Muse closest, consumers have access to a personalized shopping experience from the people who inspire them. Dora Maar's mission is to share the rich history, stories and people behind the clothes to create a more intentional and sustainable future for fashion. Dora-Maar.com

ABOUT KATE MCGUIRE

Kate McGuire is a British 'refashion designer' and sustainable fashion activist. Having studied sustainability at Harvard and Cambridge, she is a regular in the press and speaking on fashion panels. She showcased her Conversion Couture Collections at New York Fashion Week in 2021 and 2022. Through her designs, McGuire is on a mission to raise awareness, change mindsets and empower everyone to view unique converted fashion as a viable alternative to buying new. Her 'refashion movement' is establishing 'converted fashion' as a desirable new genre, which positions 'refashion' designers alongside traditional designers and shows how conversion is a creative, aspirational and sustainable alternative to buying new.

Alongside her designs, McGuire founded Converted Closet in 2016. Originally a platform to showcase her own designs, it has since sparked an exploding grassroots refashion movement. Through Converted Closet, McGuire demystifies the art of conversion and shows that anyone can do it, regardless of skill or experience. Her behind-the-scenes content and How To guides inspire and empower the Converted Closet community to convert their own clothes.

SOURCE Revo Video