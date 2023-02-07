Revo Video Expands ReachTV Partnership with Launch of "Beauty on the Fly" Series with Juice Beauty, the OG of the Clean Beauty Movement

New series will be available to over 40M customers

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revo Video, a disruptive technology company in the emerging live shopping industry, and ReachTV today announced the launch of a new shoppable video series, "Beauty on the Fly" with flagship organic ingredients brand Juice Beauty. The series will run across the ReachTV network launching on January 29th. The shoppable series will launch with Juice Beauty featuring Kate Hudson, and then expand to include other national high profile beauty brands and their founders as well as larger corporate beauty companies and sponsors.

"We're honored to be working with Juice Beauty to bring this new series to life across the Reach TV network," said Cynthia Nelson, Chief Strategy Officer of Revo Video. "Shoppable content is extremely engaging and beauty products have proven to be a market that is made for this medium. Consumers want to be educated on products and their benefits. Through shoppable content beauty brands are able to engage and connect with consumers like never before. This partnership will bring the Juice Beauty brand to an enormous audience."

The Omnichannel launch was developed using existing content and footage, saving both time and money and creating a new form of IP for the brand. The promotion will also include shoppable videos on the Juice Beauty website and several live shoppable events including a special feature with founder Karen Behnke.

"We want to connect with as many consumers as possible and the existing partnership between Revo Video and ReachTV provides a perfect avenue to spread our Farm to Beauty targeted skincare solutions message," said Karen Behnke, founder of Juice Beauty. "Using shoppable video makes sense for our audience and our vegan brand as it allows us to better educate consumers of the incredible benefits of our products. This partnership is a great strategy and we're excited to be able to get our clinically proven results, authentically organic formulas in front of more consumers using this new medium."

Juice Beauty was born in 2005 out of lifelong passion of environmentalism, wellness and skincare coming together for Founder Karen Behnke, a serial wellness entrepreneur, who built one of the first corporate wellness companies in the country.

"We know that beauty is a big category and our partnership with Revo Video and Juice Beauty showcases our commitment to producing content that is not only engaging but also authentic and shoppable," said Lynnwood Bibbens, CEO & Founder of ReachTV. "Through this platform, we'll be able to offer consumers engaging shopping experiences on-the-fly with full sales attribution reporting."

ABOUT REVO VIDEO

Revo Video is a one-stop, all-inclusive video shopping platform catering to multinational corporations and independent entrepreneurs and content creators. Supporting live streaming and video on demand, Revo Video is backed by a global secure payments system that provides one-click payments in over 100 countries. To learn more, visit revovideo.com or connect through LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT JUICE BEAUTY

Juice Beauty was born out of lifelong passions of environmentalism, wellness and skincare coming together for Founder Karen Behnke, a serial wellness entrepreneur, who built one of the first corporate wellness companies in the country. As a teenager, she became intensely interested in environmentalism, when she witnessed the devastation from the historically largest PBB spill that happened in her small Michigan hometown. Her lifelong commitment to wellness stemmed from overcoming her childhood struggle with a rare blood disorder, and her healthy beauty products obsession was enhanced with the Founder's pregnancies in her 40's. Karen was experiencing hormonal changes and the beginning of lines in her skin with her pregnancies, so she set out to find healthy skincare solutions that delivered visible results. Juice Beauty has been named the "OG" of the clean beauty movement by ELLE, Forbes and Cosmo and just won InStyle's Best Overall Organic Brand for 2023.

ABOUT REACHTV

ReachTV is the largest airport television network, with 2,500+ screens in 90 commercial airports, streaming in 500,000 hotel rooms nationwide. ReachTV is redefining travel media with our own originals and with the best network and production partners in the world, programming a mix of short form and standard episodic content. This includes live rights to the NFL, as well as content from NBCU, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, SNL, The Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, as well as original content from ReachTV's studio, AMC, Live Nation, Rotten Tomatoes/Fandango, Fast Company and more. The two core principles of our network are truth & positivity – together, they are our key to expertly engaging and entertaining our captive audience as they travel. To bring our viewers the best experience possible, we leverage a variety of data and tech that enable us to target messaging, offer shopability, and allow viewers to continue watching TV content on their own mobile devices. As travelers spend more time in the airport and in front of our screens, we work with brands like Verizon, American Express, Netflix, Peacock, Comcast, Coca Cola, TikTok, Hilton, and Bose to innovate and create the best opportunities to really connect with the tastemakers of the world.

