Revo Video Partners with Cos Bar to Bring Live Shopping to Luxury Beauty

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revo Video, a disruptive technology company in the emerging live shopping industry, today announced a partnership with Cos Bar , the premier OmniChannel luxury beauty destination, to use Revo Video's LIVE feature, shoppable video and 1:1 personal shopping platforms, to drive education and bring the best products to beauty consumers in a highly entertaining and engaging format.

Through this partnership, Cos Bar will have access to data and analytics about attribution and engagement with their customers. This critical data enables Cos Bar to learn what works with their customers and helps increase the success of ongoing retargeting and remarketing activations.

"The Cos Bar customer has come to expect a sophisticated experience, both using that product and interacting with the brand," said Cos Bar CEO, Oliver Garfield. "Through this partnership with Revo Video, we'll be able to offer consumers an engaging shopping experience that leverages our brand partners and our in-store experts to educate our customers on our vast selection of luxury cosmetics."

On March 6, 2023, Cos Bar founder Lily Garfield, discussed her must-have beauty picks and highlighted some of her favorite brands including Sisley-Paris, Charlotte Tilbury, La Prairie, and Revive, to name a few. Garfield's discussion can be viewed here . The LIVE format provides a unique opportunity for experts and consumers to interact via chat and purchase directly during the show.

"Live shopping bridges the gap between a physical and virtual experience,"" said Revo CEO and co-founder Joel Leonoff. " The real-time content we provide will help Cos Bar customers connect with brands via live video and provide integrated one-click checkout and global payment options... We're really honored by the opportunity to work with Cos Bar to bring this game-changing model to life with luxury consumers."

Revo Video is a leading technology solutions provider focused on the fast-growing Live and VOD shopping industry. In 2022 merchandise sales in China are estimated to reach over $480 billion in sales with $11 billion in the U.S. last year and $25B by 2023 . In the post pandemic economy, companies that once relied on in-person retailing have had to pivot to engage customers online.

About Cos Bar

Founded in Aspen in 1976, Cos Bar is the original luxury multi-brand beauty retailer. Cos Bar has successfully carved out a unique and engaging sales experience focused on the needs of the client. Coupled with a carefully curated array of the world's best beauty brands, this artful combination of selection and service has led the brand to unprecedented levels of appreciation. With omnichannel distribution and geographic growth on their horizon, Cos Bar will bring this compelling style of retailing to a much greater audience. This is not just selling beauty, this is understanding and experiencing beauty. This is beauty elevated.

About Revo Video

Revo Video is a one-stop, all-inclusive video shopping platform catering to multinational corporations and independent entrepreneurs and content creators. Supporting live streaming and video on demand, Revo Video is backed by a global secure payments system that provides one-click payments in over 100 countries. To learn more, visit revovideo.com or connect through LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

