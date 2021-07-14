REVO ZERO announces crowdfunding campaign amid Inspector Planet interview

Currently, REVO ZERO is privately funded. However, in the interview, Creus disclosed REVO ZERO's plans to initiate a crowdfunding campaign in the near future. Crowdfunding will permit the general public to join as early investors. The crowdfunding campaign will take place before any public offerings as directed by the Stock Exchange Commission's regulations.

REVO ZERO is manufacturing emission-free and clean plugin-fuel cell electric vehicles (pFC EVs). This revolutionary approach integrates the best aspects of two different technologies, a hydrogen fuel-cell and an electric battery, into one vehicle. The combination will merge the benefits of both technologies and negate their drawbacks. An optimal and economical solution for both long and short trips, pFC EVs allow for at-home and on-the-go fueling and fit the needs of a diverse driver base.

"We are using both hydrogen and electric batteries," said Creus in the interview. "They complement each other. With our technology, you will be able to refuel your vehicle…in minutes and go. The beauty of [using] hydrogen is that it is not a new technology. The source of our life is hydrogen. If we can power a rocket, we can power a car."

The interview can be accessed here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CPvUSAqHm-b/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

About Dr. Fanara

Dr. Tracy Fanara is an environmental engineer and NOAA scientist with a BS, ME, and Ph.D. from the University of Florida. She has collaborated with various academic institutions and government agencies including NASA and USGS.

About REVO ZERO

REVO ZERO provides innovative zero-emissions automotive technologies for a sustainable future. REVO ZERO is working to create a clean, healthy, and sustainable future for all with its suite of products and services. Investment inquires can be sent to [email protected]. For more information, visit www.revozero.com.

Press Contact



Travis Staut

877-542-5519

[email protected]

http://partner.company.com



SOURCE REVO ZERO