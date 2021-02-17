Revol Greens Innovates with Industry-First Plant-Based Nutrient Source and New Certified Organic Greenhouse Lettuce Line

OWATONNA, Minn., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revol Greens, the largest greenhouse lettuce grower in North America, announces another innovation with the rollout of a proprietary plant-based organic nutrient source that marks the next step in a nationwide organic greenhouse program. A first in the lettuce industry for both field and greenhouse environments, the newly developed Plant Fed™ organic fertilizer is behind Revol's newest line extension, which includes USDA Certified Organic Spring Mix, Green & Red Duo, and Romaine Crunch.

"The path to organic is a natural evolution for Revol Greens," says Mark Schulze, CEO at Revol Greens. "Our high technology facilities are designed to optimize Mother Nature while eliminating the need for pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides. The plant based, natural fertilizer developed by our research and development team is an extension of our goal to provide the healthiest, most natural leafy greens to our customers. We're proud of this significant innovation for our industry and our ability to expand more of our heathy leafy green products made from our Grown Clean and Green™ process to American tables."

Innovation Driven by Food Safety and Dietary Trends

Considering the risks of food-borne illnesses associated with animal byproducts, Revol landed on the patent pending new Plant Fed™ organic solution to further enhance the safety and integrity of its packaged lettuce. As with all Revol Greens products, the new plant powered nutrient source and organic line are non-GMO.

"This new organic nutrient source means that our lettuce is fed by plants. We've devoted years of research and testing to perfect this solution," said Marc Vergeldt, director of Research and Development at Revol Greens. "We are the first grower – indoor or outdoor – to use such a source at scale."

Unlike organic and conventional outdoor grown "triple washed" lettuce, no chemical cleaning or chlorine is used in Revol's organic packaging process. From seed to packaging, no human hands touch Revol Greens' baby lettuces or greens, which further mitigates the spread of contaminants.

Consumer interest in plant-based foods is at an all-time high, which further inspired the choice for Revol Greens to pursue an organic nutrient source. Recent U.S. retail sales data shows plant-based foods have outpaced total food sales during the pandemic, up 90% year-over-year.1

ABOUT REVOL GREENS

Revol Greens is the largest greenhouse lettuce grower in North America and benefit corporation. The Minnesota-based company harvests and delivers its packaged lettuce products within one day, resulting in the freshest taste and peak nutrition with a shelf life four to six days longer than out-of-state greens. Revol Greens adopts the most advanced greenhouse technology and growing methods in the industry, including facilities that use 90 percent less water than traditional field-grown greens, irrigation from UV-sterilized rainwater and snowmelt, and sustainable sunlight. Grown Clean and Green™ in an animal and pest-free environment, no pesticides, herbicides or other chemicals are used in the process. Revol Greens currently grows more than five million pounds of non-GMO lettuces annually. For more information, visit www.revolgreens.com and follow Revol on social media @revolgreens.

