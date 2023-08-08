Revol Greens Names James Bradley As New Chief Financial Officer

Revol Greens

08 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET

James Brings Significant CPG Experience and Proven M&A Expertise to Support the Company's Rapid Growth and Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revol Greens, a leading sustainable brand in greenhouse lettuce and greens, proudly announces the appointment of James Bradley as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Effective May 1, 2023, Mr. Bradley's addition to the team is instrumental in driving the company's continued growth and expansion within the competitive Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) lettuce and greens category.

"As we embark on the next phase of our growth strategy, we sought a financial leader with extensive experience in the food industry, particularly in vertically integrated settings where production environments are dynamic and cost efficiency is paramount," said Michael Wainscott, Chief Executive Officer of Revol Greens. "James is an exceptional finance leader who possesses a deep understanding of the processes and tools required to foster organizational maturity within a company like Revol Greens."

Mr. Bradley brings a wealth of expertise as a seasoned CFO, with a proven track record of successfully scaling consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies from regional to national recognition. Prior to joining Revol Greens, he served as the CFO at Red's All Natural, where he led the finance function, ultimately contributing to the successful sale of the business in 2023. Mr. Bradley was also CFO at New Providence, where he played an integral part in taking AST Space Mobile public in April 2021, raising $460 million in funding. Additionally, as CFO at Big Red Group, he was a leader in transforming the company into a diversified beverage business, culminating in a successful sale to Keurig Dr Pepper.

"I am thrilled to join the innovative and dynamic team at Revol Greens during this pivotal time in the CEA sector," expressed Mr. Bradley. "I eagerly anticipate shaping the company's financial future while upholding its commitment to sustainable agriculture and the delivery of fresh, locally grown lettuce and greens."

With its national footprint and continued growth plans underway, Mr. Bradley will lead the overall financial strategy and process development for Revol Greens. In his new capacity, he will report directly to CEO Michael Wainscott.

For more information about Revol Green and its products visit www.revolgreens.com.

About REVOL GREENS

Revol Greens is the largest greenhouse lettuce grower in North America and a benefit corporation. The Austin-based company harvests and delivers its packaged lettuce and leafy greens products daily, resulting in the freshest taste and peak nutrition with a shelf life of four to six days longer than out-of-state leafy greens. Revol Greens adopts the most advanced greenhouse technology and growing methods in the industry, including facilities that use 90 percent less water than traditional field-grown greens, irrigation from UV-sterilized rainwater and snowmelt, and sustainable sunlight. Grown Clean and Green® in an animal and pest-free environment with no pesticide residues, no herbicides or other harmful chemicals used in the process. Revol Greens currently grows more than 30 million pounds of non-GMO lettuce and leafy greens annually with a coast-to-coast footprint. For more information, visit www.revolgreens.com and follow Revol Greens on social media @revolgreens.

Alex Jessup, JESSUP PR
[email protected]

SOURCE Revol Greens

