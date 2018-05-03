Revolar Inc. and Cerimani Creates Stylish Line of Personal Safety Jewelry

Revolar lockets by Cerimani will be available in Mother of Pearl and Turquoise; selected by CERIMANI not only for their beauty, but for what each stone represents. Mother of Pearl, the outer layer protecting pearls, is known for its stunning iridescence, strength, and resilience. Turquoise stones have been used by jewelers for centuries, and are now associated with the beauty, strength and independent spirit of America's Southwest.

Combining REVOLAR'S Patented Safety technology with Cerimani's beautiful designs will make women feel safer, stronger, and even more empowered.

REVOLAR'S revolutionary 1-2-3 Click Alert system provides every day functionality to users. 1-click activates REVOLAR'S Safe Check-In, sends the user's GPS location and lets the user's contacts know everything is fine. A 2-click Yellow alert also sends the user's updating GPS location and advises selected contacts the user is uncomfortable and would like a phone call. The 3-click RED ALERT is a request for assistance NOW. Updating GPS location is also sent. All this is done IMMEDIATELY without fumbling for a phone or opening an app.

"When I first began to think about designing a personal safety device, I envisioned my sister pressing a necklace to get help," said Jackie Ros, Founder and President of REVOLAR. "It has taken us several years to create the Instinct, and now to be able to combine our device with a beautiful piece of CERIMANI jewelry is a dream come true. It is an honor to work with CERIMANI as I not only love their work but I love knowing their products are sustainably made. I believe people should be able to feel safe and empowered and look good doing it at any time and now it's finally here!

"We introduced the CERIMANI brand to make a real difference and help empower people. Our partnership with REVOLAR allows us to realize the true meaning of our name. "CERI" comes from the Sanskrit word for 'FREEDOM' and 'MANI' means 'jewel.' We are delighted to help bring safety and peace of mind to the lives of all women and allow them the freedom to choose to do what they desire," added Ms. Proud Limpongpan, CERIMANI Founder and CEO.

REVOLAR Instincts and the Revolar Lockets by Cerimani may be purchased at www.revolar.com. The Revolar Lockets by Cerimani may be purchased at www.cerimani.com.

Special advance purchase pricing available just in time for Mother's Day!

About REVOLAR

REVOLAR is the leader in the personal safety device industry. Each REVOLAR P.S.D. uses our patented technology along with our trademarked 1-2-3-Click Alert System. Our multi-functional device can be used every day to give users, their selected contacts, family friends, fellow employees and employers peace of mind while keeping users safe and able to immediately summon help. For more information about REVOLAR and to purchase a REVOLAR Personal Safety Device or to read about our soon to be available 24/7 nationwide Emergency Response Service powered by SAFETREK, please visit www.revolar.com.

About CERIMANI

CERIMANI'S new line of exquisite jewelry combines timeless artistry with a fierce sense of pride. We believe in doing well by doing good. By creating a viable and sustainable jewelry brand, CERIMANI will actively support the rural communities from which our craftsmen come by providing them skill recognition, building vocational jewelry schools, and funding sanitation projects. Our pieces, ethically crafted with conflict-free traceable gemstones and precious metals, make a conscientious and bold statement confronting a decades-old problem-the communities of jewelry craftsmen in the East barely benefit from their skills and tireless labor. From each and every piece of their jewelry purchased, $50 goes to one person's access to a year of clean water in rural Thailand. Together we can ensure a promising future for these communities and the preservation of their invaluable techniques for generations to come. For more information on CERIMANI, our jewelry and our mission, please visit www.cerimani.com

Media Inquiries: REVOLAR

Jackie Ros, President

jacqueline@revolar.com

954-261-6663

CERIMANI

Liz Anthony

liz@mariposa-communications.com

212-534-7979 (O)

646-306-3228 (m)

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolar-inc-and-cerimani-creates-stylish-line-of-personal-safety-jewelry-300642218.html

SOURCE Revolar LLC

Related Links

http://www.revolar.com/

